'We Gave Them Their Moment': Here's When Monsters Creator Ryan Murphy Believes Menendez Brothers Will Walk Out of Prison

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of sexual abuse and murder.

Monsters producer Ryan Murphy is certain that the Menendez brothers Lyle and Erik will be walking out of prison by Christmas after one more hearing in court. Though Murphy isn't thinking about a second season of Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story on Netflix, he did suggest creating a couple of episodes to carry the story further, provided stars Nicholas Alexander Chavez and Cooper Koch are interested.

Lately, the media attention on Lyle and Erik Menendez has increased exponentially, especially stemming from the Netflix series created by Murphy. Most recently, Los Angeles District Attorney George Gascón has been looking into new evidence that substantiates that their father, Jose Menendez, molested his children. Disputed circumstances of this kind could serve as a major reason for appealing the case, possibly paving the way for a new trial or resentencing.

Murphy told Variety, "We gave them their moment in the court of public opinion. Basically, we did give them a platform. I think they can be out of prison by Christmas. I really believe that."

He praised the show as having adequate information, which brought attention to the case of Lyle and Erik murdering their parents in 1989 and serving life sentences in prison.

Soon after Gascón’s announcement about new evidence, reality star Kim Kardashian who met the incarcerated brothers wrote an article revolving around why they should be free. Murphy stated that Kardashian was really invested in the case after learning about the sexual abuse the brothers went through as she watched Monsters before it premiered on Netflix.

As per the outlet, Murphy did not have a particular interest in assisting the brothers since, according to him, his intent as a storyteller is to showcase a viewpoint, and that is all. However, after the surfacing of new evidence, his opinions might have transformed.

As Monsters moves forward, Ryan Murphy has revealed that season three will center on 1950s serial killer Ed Gein, played by Charlie Hunnam. He clarified, "I was never interested in the Menendez brothers. What I was interested in was the sexual abuse angle." He was fascinated by how these facts could be admissible in that second trial and that they resonated with people on a global scale.

