'What About The Parents?': Monsters Creator Ryan Murphy Defends His Show After Erik Menendez's Criticism

Trigger Warning: This article contains mentions of sexual abuse.

Ryan Murphy recently opened up talking about his series, while also addressing the words of Erik Menendez, who happens to be one of the two brothers on whom the new season of Monsters is based.

The executive producer of the highly acclaimed Netflix true crime anthology stated that he has a lot to say about the series that was made also from the perspective of the parents. His words came following Erik’s criticism, where he alleged that the facts shown in the series are “inaccurate.”

Talking to Entertainment Tonight, Ryan Murphy stated that after studying Menendez’s case for over a period of three years, his team decided to take a "Rashomon kind of approach."

Stating that the case involved four people, of only two are alive, Murphy went on to add “What about the parents? We had an obligation to storytellers to also try and put in their perspective, based on our research, which we did."

He then also stated that the series is 60 to 65 percent focused on the abuse that the brothers had suffered at the hands of their parents.

"We do it very carefully, and we give them their day in court, and they talk openly about it, we present the facts from their point of view," Ryan Murphy added.

The creator of Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menéndez Story also admitted that watching your life and case up on a show must be tough for some people.

For those unversed, Erik and Lyle Menendez were convicted of killing their parents, Jose and Mary Louse “Kitty” Menendez. Both the brothers then had claimed that they made this harsh decision in self-defense after allegedly being sexually, physically, and emotionally abused at the hands of their parents.

The brothers, Erik and Lyle were found guilty of two counts of first-degree murder and conspiracy to murder. Following this the brothers were sentenced to life in prison. While they served their time, they were even sentenced without any chance of parole.

Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menéndez Story stars, Nicholas Alexander Chavez and Cooper Koch as Lyle Menendez and Erik Menendez, respectively.

Meanwhile, the roles of the brothers’ parents, Jose and Kitty are played by Javier Bardem and Chloë Sevigny.

Common Disclaimer: If you need support or know someone who is struggling with domestic violence, assault or abuse, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist, NGO or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.

