Kim Kardashian Wants Monsters' Menendez Brothers Out of Jail; Calls Them 'Kind, Honest, And Intelligent Men'

Trigger Warning: This article contains mentions of sexual abuse and murder.

Kim Kardashian has been very vocal about advocating for prison reforms and has recently taken an interest in the Monsters brothers. The incarcerated Menendez brothers murdered their parents back in 1989. In a recent publication, the Skims mogul stated her views about how the verdict would majorly differ had this case been taken to court today.

Approximately three weeks after visiting Erik and Lyle Menendez in jail, Kim made a public plea for a retrial of the life terms imposed on them. The brothers had shot and killed their parents, Jose and Kitty Menendez, at their Beverly Hills mansion in 1989, earning them a life sentence. However, Kardashian, in her NBC column, unraveled that they were "sexually, physically, and emotionally abused for years by their parents."

In her NBC News essay, Kardashian referred to the brothers as "kind, intelligent, and honest men" who have improved for the better while serving their sentence. Both now have formal education qualifications and haven't had any acts of misconduct after being imprisoned.

Kardashian even pointed out that 24 extended family members of the Menendez, including the siblings of the late parents, have petitioned for their release. Her account also included a prisoner guard’s remark that he wouldn't mind having the Menendez brothers live in his neighborhood.

Kim's statements come at a time when the Los Angeles District Attorney’s office is already processing new evidence related to the case. The renewed media interest in the case could be attributed to the new Netflix series Monsters: Lyle and Erik Menendez Story, produced by Ryan Murphy.

Kardashian chided the media for demonizing the brothers and making fun of their story. She observed that their allegations of abuse were ignored or sensationalized. She added, "There were virtually no systems in place to support survivors, and public awareness of the trauma of male sexual abuse was minimal, often clouded by preconceived judgments and homophobia."

As per Kim Kardashian's last remark in the essay, notwithstanding the fact that their murders cannot be condoned, she tried to shift focus on the abuse they went through. She counterasserted that their case would have been approached differently had it not been in the 90s.

