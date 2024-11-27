‘We Hadn’t Even Kissed’: Cher Spills The Beans About THIS Ex-Boyfriend Who Professed His Love After Their First Date

Cher opened up about her two-year-long relationship with Gene Simmons in her upcoming memoir, Cher: The Memoir, Part One. The Strong Enough singer revealed that he professed his love for her after their first date. She recalled meeting Simmons at a reception for Gerald Ford hosted by the head of her record label, Neil Bogart.

When they were about to be introduced, Cher mistook him for British actress Jean Simmons. However, after their meeting and interaction, the singer was “impressed” by him. Being a true gentleman, Simmons drove the Grammy winner home and brought KISS merchandise for her child, Chaz Bono.

The following day, they went on a date to a Tubes concert. However, he ended up flirting with Cher and her friend, which left a sour taste in the singer’s mouth. The next day, he called to apologize but was met with rejection.

The day after that, the Detroit Rock City singer traveled to Japan and ended up racking up a $2,800 phone bill from talking to Cher for so long. "That’s when he blurted out that he loved me," the Believe singer recalled. "We hadn’t even kissed. We’d only been out once before he left. What is it with these men?" she added.

In a 1979 interview with People, the former couple opened up about their relationship. The Burlesque actress called it the best relationship she had ever been in with a human being but admitted that it wasn’t always monogamous. "I'm going through a very liberated phase right now," she said at the time.

Cher revealed that she has a “masculine attitude” toward dating and acknowledged that, despite Simmons spending his night with another woman, he would always come to her “so he can get on with his day." The singer admitted that she sought other men only for companionship. “Gene is the only one I'm crazy about. All my relationships are serious. I don't screw around," she added.

As for Simmons, he told the outlet that he was “crazy” and “nuts” about her. “She's my first love. Cher's an untainted soul who has never done anything bad to anybody," he said at the time.