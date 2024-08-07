'We Remain Loving And Supportive': Sara Ramírez and Ryan DeBolt Finalize Their Divorce With No Spousal Support To Any

Sara Ramírez and Ryan DeBolt's divorce finalization is set for December 16th, once a magistrate validates their agreement.

According to People, as per the court documents obtained, the two former partners came to a compromise with no spousal support exhaled between them.

This happened barely eight weeks after June, when Ramírez filed for divorce, stating irreconcilable differences. Their petition asked for their assets to be divided following their prenuptial agreement as well as the termination of any alimony.

Their separation date was mentioned as January 2018, following their coming out as non-binary in 2020 and using they/them pronouns long before making public notice on social media.

In July 2021, Ramírez opened up on social media, where they stated that they and DeBolt were no longer together but still supported each other’s separate paths. They also thanked their followers for being silent and understanding during that time.

The Grey's Anatomy alum took to Instagram in 2021 to announce, "Ryan and I are no longer together. The post was deleted soon after, per Out Magazine. Ramirez continued, "We remain loving and supportive in how we are choosing to forge our new individual paths."

In August, Ramírez posted on Instagram on their 48th birthday a heartfelt caption with a throwback photo. They hoped that one day they would feel loved beyond gender and valued beyond productivity. The And Just Like That… actor wrote "May this kid continue to feel and know that they are loved beyond their gender, they are valued beyond their productivity."

Sara Ramirez continued, "They will always be held and protected by this softening, blossoming adult who may or may not be bringing their killer mullet back.”

