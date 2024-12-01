‘We Said No’: Oliver Hudson Says Kurt Russel Offered To Adopt Him And His Sister Kate As Kids But They Refused; DEETS

Kurt Russel almost became the father of Kate Hudson and her brother Oliver! On the November 24 episode of the Sibling Revelry with Kate Hudson and Oliver Hudson podcast, the latter revealed that the Tombstone actor offered to adopt the siblings when they were kids after he started dating their mother, Goldie Hawn.

Kate and Oliver, who are children of actors Goldie Hawn and Bill Hudson, spoke about their family dynamics in the podcast episode. After their parents’ divorce, it was Hawn and Russel who raised them as they were estranged from their biological father at the time. The Hudson siblings also share a half-brother named Wyatt Russell.

On the podcast episode, Oliver was joined by Miley Cyrus’s mother, Tish Cyrus-Purcell, and sister Brandi Cyrus. They spoke about navigating a dysfunctional family, especially in the limelight. Brandi — who was adopted by Billie Ray Cyrus after he started dating her mother — reflected on what it’s like to be an adopted child.

Listening to her anecdotes, Oliver reflected on his own experience. "My dad, you know, he was around for a little bit, then he bailed," he said. "We have a good relationship now, but it took a long, long, long, long time ... but we’re there,” Oliver added.

Continuing to speak on the topic of adoption, he revealed that the Silkwood actor was interested in legally adopting him and his sister. “Kurt came into my life when I was 5 or 6 ... and essentially he raised me ... I’m the man I am today because of him, right?” he said.

However, when he asked the kids if they wanted to be adopted, they said no. Oliver believes that they didn’t understand the meaning of adoption at their age and yet said no because they felt they didn’t need it. “The love is right there,” he added.

Therefore, he gives the actor the respect of a father and addresses him as “Pa” even today. But he also admitted that the estrangement from his biological father had affected his life. “It’s hard to replace that, no matter what. There was always something — not missing, but there was always sort of that other side,” Oliver added.