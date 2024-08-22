Wednesday Season 2: Who All Are Joining The Cast? Find Here

Tim Burton is on a roll with his upcoming theatrical release of Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, a sequel to his OG 1988 movie Beetlejuice, along with the Netflix series Wednesday’s second season. The director is quite busy. However, ever since the follow-up season to Netflix’s biggest English-language TV series of all time was announced, fans have been going gaga about it. Now, Netflix has already declared the return of the OG characters with the same cast members. But there are a few new inclusions as well.

Before getting to know about the new faces and their characters, let’s take a look at the returning cast members to Wednesday season 2. This list includes Jenna Ortega, Emma Myers, Joy Sunday, Georgia Farmer, Victor Dorobantu, Hunter Doohan, Moosa Mostafa, Christina Ricci, Isaac Ordonez, Fred Armisen, Catherine Zeta-Jones, Luis Guzmán, Rina Mahoney, and Luyanda Unati Lewis-Nyawo.

First, we have Philip Philmar, who has previously worked in The Witcher, and The Continental. Philip is going to play Augustus Stonehearst. He’s not a legacy character so he must be new in the series and there’s not much about his character been disclosed. Coincidentally, the actor is also going to be a part of Burton’s Beetlejuice 2. There he will play the role of a Pagan Priest.

Next up, we have Tedroy Newell popularly known for featuring in Bridgerton, Jackie Pulford from The Great Pause, and Shaq B. Grant who previously starred in Gangs of London. For now, their roles have not been announced yet. It all has been under wraps. It seems these are not some major roles but some supporting ones to build the narrative better. The major casting announcement was dropped earlier this year, and they introduced 12 new members, including Steve Buscemi, Billie Piper, Evie Templeton, Owen Painter, Noah Taylor, Christopher Lloyd, Joanna Lumley, Thandiwe Newton, Frances O’Connor, Haley Joel Osment, Heather Matarazzo, and Joonas Suotamo.

While it’s going to be a series featuring an ensemble cast, there are a few members who are not going to return in Wednesday season 2 for various reasons. They are Percy Hynes White, Jamie McShane, and Naomi J Ogawa. Only an announcement teaser of the second season has been released so far. Fans are waiting to watch the trailer and to know more about what’s in store.

The release date of Wednesday season 2 is yet to be announced. However, it is already in production, and as per rumors and speculations, this season might air around September 2025. Production will continue in Ireland till November 2024.

Currently, Tim Burton and Jenna Ortega are excited about another collaboration Beetlejuice Beetlejuice which is set to release in theatres on September 6, 2024. Well, what are your thoughts about Wednesday season 2 and its new cast members? Let us know in the comments.

