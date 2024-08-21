Beetlejuice 2: 5 Things To Remember Before You Watch the Sequel

Ever since Tim Burton announced the long-awaited sequel to the 1988 horror-comedy Beetlejuice, fans have been ecstatic. The new film will see the return of original cast members, including Michael Keaton and Winona Ryder, while new actors like Jenna Ortega will also join the ensemble.

The wait is almost over, as the release date for Beetlejuice 2 has been announced, along with the release of a full-length trailer. The excitement is building around how the story will progress from the original movie to the sequel and what surprises Beetlejuice 2 has in store. But before the movie’s release, here are a few key things to remember from the original film.

A quick recap of Beetlejuice

This is Tim Burton’s fantasy world, and we’re just living in it. The original 1988 movie centers around a ghostly couple trying to drive a living family out of their home. The story begins when Barbara (played by Geena Davis) and Adam (Alec Baldwin) accidentally die and return as a deceased couple bound to their house. Meanwhile, their property is sold to the quirky Deetz family, which includes Charles (Jeffrey Jones), a stressed architect, his second wife Delia (Catherine O'Hara), a tacky socialite, and their goth-loving daughter Lydia (Winona Ryder). The chaos escalates with the introduction of Michael Keaton’s character, Beetlejuice, a mischievous bio-exorcist.

It’s important to note that many years have passed since the original, and in Beetlejuice 2, Lydia is now a mother.

Return of the characters

As Tim Burton returns to the director’s chair, the original cast is reuniting with some new additions in Beetlejuice 2. Winona Ryder will reprise her role as Lydia, while Catherine O’Hara will return as Lydia’s stepmother, who is now also a step-grandmother to Lydia’s daughter. The sequel will introduce Lydia’s family, adding a new dynamic to the story.

Michael Keaton as Beetlejuice

Michael Keaton is returning as Beetlejuice, although there have been reports about his limited screen time. The actor recently addressed this in an interview, explaining that he doesn't want Beetlejuice to be the main focus of the storyline.

In a recent interview with GQ, Keaton shared, "I think the Beetlejuice character doesn't drive the story as much as he did in the first one. He's more part of the storyline in this one, as opposed to the first one, where he was a central force that drove the movie."

New cast inclusion

In the Beetlejuice sequel, new cast members have been introduced, reflecting Lydia's expanded family. Lydia, now married, will be joined by her husband Rory (played by Justin Theroux) and their daughter Astrid (played by Jenna Ortega). Additionally, Willem Dafoe and Monica Bellucci are also part of the project.

Willem Dafoe plays a former B-movie star turned detective. In a recent interview, the Spider-Man: No Way Home actor shared some insights about his character: “I haven’t seen any footage yet, but it was fun to do. I play a police officer in the afterlife, so I’m a dead person. In life, I was a B-movie action star, but I had an accident, which sent me to the other side. Because of my skills, I became a detective in the afterlife.”

New Storyline

Beetlejuice 2 will center on the strange and strained relationship between Lydia and her daughter Astrid. The Deetz family returns to Winter River after a tragic incident, where Lydia is still haunted by Beetlejuice’s terror. Meanwhile, her rebellious daughter discovers a mysterious portal to the afterlife. The film’s narrative will explore what happens to the Deetz family and how the mother-daughter duo navigates these eerie events.

Tim Burton returns with his signature cinematic magic. The director, known for iconic projects like The Nightmare Before Christmas, Corpse Bride, Sleepy Hollow, and the recent Netflix hit series Wednesday starring Jenna Ortega, has fans eagerly awaiting Beetlejuice 2 with bated breath.

Well, let us know your thoughts about Beetlejuice 2 but ahead of that, you might want to watch the OG movie once again. Stream it on Netflix and Amazon Prime.

