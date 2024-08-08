Does John Wick Show Continue Movie Story? Chronology Explained

The John Wick universe, famous for its intense action and complex world of assassins, is growing with a new series called John Wick: Under the High Table. Fans of the series have been thrilled since the announcement and really want to know if the new series will keep going with the same story as the movies.

The John Wick movies, which feature Keanu Reeves as the main lead, have grabbed people's attention with their adventurous action sequences and interesting story about a former hitman who is on a mission to seek revenge. The series started with John Wick in 2014, then John Wick: Chapter 2 in 2017, and John Wick: Chapter 3: Parabellum in 2019. Each movie has made the world of assassins and secretive groups bigger, especially the mysterious High Table.

John Wick: Under the High Table will be a follow-up series to John Wick: Chapter 4, the latest movie released in 2023. In Chapter 4, John Wick defeats the Marquis of the High Table and gains freedom from the organization's strict rules.

The upcoming series will delve into what happens following the current events in the John Wick universe. It will introduce new characters to the plot while also bringing back old franchise favorites. The event strives to merge both old and new aspects, retaining the high-energy atmosphere and exhilarating action that fans have come to enjoy. By combining fresh storylines with beloved characters, the series hopes to keep the excitement and intensity that have made the John Wick world so captivating.

Keanu Reeves and Chad Stahelski, who created the John Wick movies, will be in charge as executive producers for the series. Stahelski will also oversee the creative direction and direct the first episode. Robert Levine, who worked on shows like The Old Man and Black Sails, will write the episodes and be in charge of running the show.

Fans are eagerly awaiting to see what happens next to John Wick following the cliffhanger ending of John Wick: Chapter 4. The uncertain scene has sparked speculation about whether Keanu Reeves will reprise his iconic role in the series.

John Wick: Under the High Table continues the story from the movies on TV. It sticks closely to the movie events and timeline. The show introduces new stories while expanding on the world of the Continental organization and the High Table.

Currently, we don't know which website will show John Wick: Under the High Table. But we hear that Lionsgate is talking to companies that might show it. We also don't know when it will be out, but fans are really excited for more news.

John Wick: Under the High Table joins other Wick universe projects, like the miniseries The Continental and forthcoming features such as Ballerina, starring Ana de Armas, and another centered on Donnie Yen's character, Caine. These initiatives aim to expand the world of John Wick with additional stories and characters.

The announcement of John Wick: Under the High Table got fans really excited and wondering. As the series plans to take the story further than the movies, it assures more of the thrilling action and detailed storytelling that people love about John Wick. Stay tuned for more news as they keep working on it and share more details about this exciting addition to the Wick universe.

