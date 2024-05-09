Rubina Dilaik is widely recognized for her stint in Bigg Boss 14, where she emerged as a winner. Salaman Khan’s hosted show served as a platform to portray her independent and strong personality, which has garnered her immense appreciation and substantial fanbase. Apart from this, she is also known for her performances in several daily soaps. Recently, Dilaik dropped a video on her Instagram handle where she revealed the secret mantra of her success through a powerful message.

Rubina Dilaik’s secret mantra to happiness

As Rubina Dilaik is praised for her strong personality, proving the same, she dropped a powerful message, claiming that she knows herself very well. In the video, she left a note, describing her consciousness.

She wrote, “Humble enough to know that I can be replaced!! Confident that there is no one else like me.” Followed by expressing her heartfelt gratitude towards the almighty, the actress concluded by saying, “Thank you, God.”

Captioning the same video, the Bigg Boss 14’s winner claimed, “I Know Enough about myself.”

Fans’ reactions

As soon as the post surfaced on Instagram, fans started showering love on the actress in the comments section. One of the users took to the comments section and wrote. "Bosslady." Another user said, "Yess my rubi is irreplaceable."

More about Rubina Dilaik

Rubina Dilaik emerged as a strong personality in the Salman Khan’s hosted Bigg Boss 14. Apart from this show, she has been a part of Rohit Shetty’s stunt-based reality show, Khatron Ke Khiladi 12. She also participated in Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10.

Previously, the actress has been a part of many fictional shows including, Choti Bahu, Saas Bina Sasural, Punar Vivah – Ek Nayi Umeed, Devon Ke Dev...Mahadev, Jeannie Aur Juju, and Shakti – Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki opposite Vivian Dsena among others.

Currently, she is hosting her podcast Kisine Bataya Nahi, where she addresses the unspoken truth and facts related to the pregnancy. So far, she has invited Debinna Bonnerjee, and Pankhuri Awasthy, among others.

On the personal front, the actress is married to Abhinav Shukla and the couple welcomed twins recently, daughters, Jeeva And Edhaa.

Speaking of her strong personality, Rubina returned to work fifty-five days after delivering twins. Through a rigorous workout routine and a simple diet, she attained her pre-pregnancy weight in those three months, as she took it as a challenge and had promised herself.

