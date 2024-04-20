What Accidental Joke Was Too Bad That Kelly Clarkson Went Off Stage Infront Of Live Audience? Find Out

Sometimes, morning routines can lead to unexpected and funny moments, especially when you’re live on TV! Recently, on The Kelly Clarkson Show, actor Henry Golding shared a story, but it turned into a slightly embarrassing moment for the host, Kelly Clarkson.

Yes, during a casual chat about breakfast choices, Kelly accidentally made a joke that left her walking off the stage for a bit. Let’s find out what led to Kelly leaving the stage.

Henry’s unusual breakfast choice

Henry Golding, the British star we know from Crazy Rich Asians, was visiting The Kelly Clarkson Show when he got curious about New Yorker’s breakfast choices. During his guest appearance on Henry Golding mentioned that he had a pastrami sandwich for breakfast.

Curious if it is a typical morning meal for New Yorkers, he asked the audience. The audience quickly responded with a “NO.” Realizing his mistake, Golding said, “So that’s a faux pas? Damnit. I just feel like [eating] a pastrami sandwich.”

Nine Perfect Strangers Season 2: Nicole Kidman Returns As Masha Alongside Henry Golding, Mark Strong And More

Kelly’s embarrassing moment

Just when things seemed funny enough, Kelly Clarkson joined in. She said “Well, steak and eggs. Yeah, I don’t mind meat in the morning.” But as soon as she said it, she realized how it sounded and got super embarrassed. Ye, she realized instantly, the unintended double meaning behind her words and needed a moment to come back to zone.

She even ran off the stage to hide her face and calm down. Henry then even joked, “Oh dear. We gotta get a fan for you, Kelly. You look a little hot under the collar.”

Kelly’s health journey

Kelly Clarkson has been on a transformative health journey after receiving a pre-diabetic diagnosis. She took this health warning seriously and decided to make significant changes to her lifestyle.

Moving to New York seemed to be a part of Kelly’s positive changes. It still took her two additional years, and the move to New York, before she fully took her health into her own hands. She now focuses on nutrition and physical activity more and more.

Henry Golding's upcoming projects

Henry Golding is set to star in the upcoming spy action-comedy film, The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare, directed by Guy Ritchie. The film, inspired by a 2014 book by Damien Lewis, tells the thrilling story of a group of British spies during World War II.

The plot delves into the covert operations led by Winston Churchill and Ian Fleming to counter the Nazis, drawing from real historic events.

Golding joins a star-studded cast, including Henry Cavill, Eiza Gonzalez, and Alan Ritchson, among others. Golding plays the character Freddy Alvarez, adding his own flair to Ritchie’s signature mix of violence, style, and charm. The movie is scheduled to release in April, 2024, after facing delays due to last year’s writers’ strikes.

