Anna Kendrick And Blake Lively Return For A Simple Flavor 2; Amazon Studios Announces Sequel

A Simple Flavor 2 is officially underway, Amazon Studios and Lionsgate announced Wednesday.

The sequel to the very well-received 2018 mystery comedy film will see Anna Kendrick and Blake Lively reprise their roles, with Paul Feig donning the director’s hat once again. Andrew Rannells, Bashir Salahuddin, Joshua Satine, Ian Ho, Kelly McCormack, and Henry Golding will also be back to reprise their roles.

More details on the much anticipated and welcome sequel to the film are below.

A Simple Flavor 2 gets a go — Will begin production soon

In addition to the actors returning for the sequel, Jessica Sharzer, the writer of the first feature, also returns to pen the script for season 2. Sharzer’s original screenplay for A Simple Flavor was based on the 2017 novel of the same name by author Darcy Bell.

Here's a little bit about the plot of the upcoming film.

A Simple Flavor 2 sees Stephanie (Kendrick) and Emily (Lively) head to the scenic island of Capri, Italy, for the latter’s extravagant wedding nuptials with a wealthy Italian businessman. However, glittery and glamorous wedding festivities aside, in Capri, Emily, and Stephanie will find themselves entangled in a web of murders, betrayals, and unforeseen twists beyond anything they could have imagined, even in their wildest dreams.

Feig and Laura Fischer are set to produce A Simple Flavor 2 for Feigco Entertainment.

Sharzer, along with writing the script, will also serve as executive producer, per The Hollywood Reporter.

As for the production timeline of the film, Variety says that A Simple Flavor 2 is targeting a spring start of production. Upon release, the film will be available to stream on Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories.

A Simple Flavor (2018): A look back for anyone who needs It

Based on the eponymous 2017 novel, A Simple Flavor tells the story of Stephanie, a widowed single mother (played by Kendrick) trying to make a living working as a vlogger in Connecticut, who looks enviously upon her best friend Emily. Emily (played by Lively) has nothing missing in her life. She has a successful career, a loving family, and a glamorous lifestyle. However, things take a shocking turn when Emily mysteriously disappears one day, leading Stephanie to launch an investigation into her friend's past. A Simple Flavor proved to be a major commercial success for Lionsgate, earning $53 million at the domestic box office and collecting $97 million globally.

Before A Simple Flavor 2, Blake Lively will be seen in the screen adaptation of Colleen Hoover's novel It Ends With Us, in June.

As for Kendrick, she appeared in this year's Hulu film Self Reliance and is next to appear in her feature directorial debut for Netflix via Woman of the Hour, this fall.

Feig is known for directing Bridesmaid, Spy, The Heat, and most recently Netflix’s The School for Good and Evil.

