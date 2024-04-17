'Everyone Admits It Now': Tori Spelling Reveals She Took Mounjaro To Lose Baby Weight After Having Fifth Child

Losing weight after having a baby can be a big challenge for many moms, and celebrities are no exception. Tori Spelling, the famous star from Beverly Hills, 90210, is no exception. She recently shared her own weight loss journey on her podcast, misspelling.

Yes, on her podcast Tori spilled the beans about using diabetic drugs to shed those extra kilos after giving birth to her fifth child, Beau. Let’s dive deeper into her weight loss journey, and why she’s speaking about it now.

Struggling with baby weight

After welcoming Beau in 2017, Tori found it challenging to lose weight, that she gained during pregnancy. Despite having good genes from her slim parents, it was a task for Spelling to lose those extra kilos after her fifth baby.

She said, “I couldn’t lose the weight. At my heaviest, I was 120 lbs. my entire life. And after Beau, I was 160 lbs.” Even though she managed to lose after her first four children, this time was different.

What made her try Mounjaro

Despite not being a huge fan of workouts and drinking water, Spelling attempted exercising, and intermittent fasting, but nothing seemed to work. “I did whatever anyone told me to do that was safe and it just wasn’t working. The weight wouldn’t come off,” she admitted.

When other methods didn’t give results, Spelling turned to her doctor for help. Her doctor prescribed Mounjaro and also gave her hormones as she was approaching menopause. “She put me simultaneously with the hormones on Mounjaro. I’m no longer on it but I did lose weight and haven’t been on it since the end of January,” she said.

If you’re wondering what is Mounjaro, well Mounjaro is an FDA-approved drug known to help with weight loss by reducing appetite and improving how the body processes sugar and fat.

It’s okay to talk about it NOW

Tori felt it was important to talk about her experience, especially since she feels “it’s a different time now, and everyone admits [to use diabetes drugs for weight loss] now.”

“I did Mounjaro and everyone admits it now. It’s a different time so I don’t feel ashamed saying that NOW,” she added.

Other celebrities who’ve tried Mounjaro

Well, Tori isn’t the only celebrity who’s tried Mounjaro for weight loss. Stars like Tracy Tutor, Whoopi Goldberg, Dolores Catania, Gracie McGraw, Lauren Manzo, and Boy George have also shared their experiences with the weight-loss drug, Mounjaro.

Tori’s personal health

Apart from discussing her weight loss journey, Tori Spelling didn’t hold back from sharing even more personal details on her podcast. Having undergone five C-sections to deliver her children, she surprised her listeners by revealing that her lady parts are still in excellent condition.

So I have to go on record and brag for a second that my OB_GYN says that I have the lady parts of a 14-year-old cause, it’s intact,” Tori explained.

Tori shares Beau, along with her other children Liam, Stella, Hattie, and Finn, with her husband Dean McDermott. The couple got separated in June 2023, after 18 years of togetherness. However, she only filed for a divorce in March 2024 and requested sole physical custody of their children.

