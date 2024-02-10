What Did Leah Remini Say About Beyonce's Wax Statue? Actress Reacts To Viral Comparison

Madame Tussauds unveiled the statue of pop icon Beyonce on Wednesday. Soon after the reveal, fans found an uncanny resemblance to the actress Leah Remini. Reacting to the comments of comparison, Remini took to X and replied, "I am screaming! And loving all the tweets! This perimenopausal woman will take any and all comparisons to the beautiful Beyoncé!"

There were no boundaries to fans' excitement, as one wrote, "Queen of Queens or Queen B?? Someone tell me that Beyoncé's waxwork doesn't look like Leah Remini?" while the other user praised the ladies while writing, "Girl, you and B are beyond beautiful ladies!! And yes, I completely am in agreement!" As the audience got into a fun banter on X, Remini seemed to enjoy it all.

ALSO READ: Why is Universal Music Group threatening to remove music from TikTok? Find out as company issues furious open letter

Leah Remini Marked 25th Anniversary Of The King Of Queens

The popular series The King of Queens recently turned 25, and the cast members celebrated the milestone. The series aired from 1998 to 2007. The actress took to Instagram to share her thoughts about the show. Remini captioned the post as "truly special show."

Advertisement

The Cheers actress got nostalgic about the series and, in a post, wrote, "By the time I signed on as Carrie Heffernan, I had been to hundreds of auditions, was cast in many pilots and some short-lived series, and was finally offered The King Of Queens. As soon as production started on season one, I knew I was home, and I am blessed to say I was part of a truly special show that went on for nine seasons and 207 episodes and still lives on successfully in syndication."

"Our gifted guest and recurring cast made the show what it is. Working with the cast, crew, and our awesome and dedicated writers and producers was a dream come true for an actress," she elaborated.

Leah Remini's Memoir

In 2016, Leah Remini released her memoir Troublemaker: Surviving Hollywood and Scientology. The actress captured the moment of her life to share it with her fans and friends. The Old School actress shared the parts of Scientology that she had carried on for 30 years. Remini entered the industry as a child artist and soon became one of Hollywood's leading actresses.

ALSO READ: Who is Sofia Richie's husband Elliot Grainge? Exploring his life and career as couple announces pregnancy