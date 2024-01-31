Why is Universal Music Group threatening to remove music from TikTok? Find out as company issues furious open letter

Recently, Universal Music Group (UMG) issued a stern warning to TikTok, a popular social media platform, suggesting that it intends to remove all songs from the platform. The move comes after failed negotiations between both parties over music rights fees and payment to artists. Here's an explanation of why UMG decided to take such drastic action, as stated in their aggressive open letter as per the Guardian.

Dispute over music rights fees and artist compensation

UMG, the world's largest music company, has accused TikTok of pressuring them to agree with an unfavorable deal. According to UMG, TikTok's proposed deal would substantially undervalue artists' and songwriters' music, with compensation far below fair market value including artists such as Taylor Swift and Harry Styles. The dispute reveals fundamental disagreements about how artists need to be compensated for their creative efforts in the digital era.

In an open letter named "Why we must call Time Out on TikTok," UMG claims that TikTok used bullying tactics during negotiations stating, “accepting a deal worth less than the previous deal, far less than fair market value and not reflective of their exponential growth”. They claim TikTok specifically removed the music of certain emerging artists as a form of intimidation.

UMG claims that TikTok's actions are intended to pressure the label into accepting a deal that fails to properly compensate artists and songwriters, “how little TikTok compensates artists and songwriters, despite its massive and growing user base, rapidly rising advertising revenue and increasing reliance on music-based content,” they stated.

Concerns over AI and music creation

UMG also expresses concern about TikTok's expansion into artificial intelligence (AI) and creating music. TikTok is experimenting with AI-generated music by introducing features such as "AI Song," which allows users to create songs using prompts. UMG criticizes TikTok for purportedly favoring artists with AI-generated prompts and expresses concerns about the platform's future impact on the music industry. UMG accuses TikTok of “allowing the platform to be flooded with AI-generated recordings”

The dispute between UMG and TikTok reflects broader tensions between platforms for technology and content creators. While TikTok promotes itself as a promotional and discovery platform for artists, UMG claims that its actions prioritize profits over those of artists and songwriters. The clash reflects ongoing debates in the music industry about fair compensation and the changing relationships between advanced technology and the creativity of artists.

As the due date for their deal approaches, UMG's threat of removing its music from TikTok represents an important turning point in their dispute. The dispute between the music company and the social media platform highlights the complexities of navigating the world of digital media for both artists as well as industry stakeholders. The resolution of this conflict will most likely have far-reaching consequences for the future of music streaming and the artist's compensation in the digital media world.

