What happened to Murphy Afolabi? Everything you need to know about the Nollywood Yoruba star

Well-known actor Murphy Afolabi recently passed away on May 14, 2023, at the age of 49. Afolabi accidentally fell in the bathroom and injured his head, which eventually led to his demise. The news comes a few days after he celebrated his birthday on May 5, 2023. Afolabi's death was also confirmed by film director and producer Tunde Old-Yusuf via Facebook. Murphy Afolabi is survived by his daughter Fathia Afolabi. Murphy used to share pictures with Fathia on his Instagram quite often. The whole Nollywood industry is deeply shaken by the news and tributes are pouring in for the actor after his death. Here’s everything you need to know about the Nollywood Yoruba star.

Who was Murphy Afolabi?

Murphy Afolabi was a renowned personality in Nigeria's Nollywood film industry, born on May 5, 1974. He started his acting career in 2001 after earning a Diploma in Theatre Arts and Film Production from Osun State Polytechnic in Iree.

Throughout his illustrious career, Murphy Afolabi acted in over 60 movies, including popular titles like 'Ifa Olokun', 'Omowunmi', 'Jimi Bendel', 'Wasila Coded', 'Olokiki Oru', 'Idera', 'Osun the Goddess', 'Bi a se b'eru', 'The Ghost and the Tout', 'Mafi Wonmi', and 'Blackout'.

Apart from acting, Murphy Afolabi was also a talented filmmaker and scriptwriter. He ran Fatuns Films Production as its CEO, showcasing his creative abilities and dedication to the industry.

In a tragic incident in 2021, Murphy Afolabi survived a robbery where he was targeted by armed attackers. Despite being shot, he managed to survive while others lost their lives.

Since Murphy Afolabi's demise, many heartfelt tributes have poured in, praising his contributions and mourning the loss of a beloved figure.

Murphy Afolabi’s personal life

Murphy Afolabi, known by his stage name, was born on May 9, 1974, in Osun State, Nigeria. Hailing from Oroki Asala, Osogbo, he grew up in a polygamous home as one of seven children. Despite being born Olalekan Olatunbosun Afolabi, he adopted the name Murphy Afolabi for his acting career. Raised in a traditionalist family and following the Muslim faith, he was the third child of his father and the eldest son of the Afolabi family.

During his early years, Murphy Afolabi spent most of his time in Osogbo, the capital of Osun State. He attended Ansar-ud-u-deen Islamic Boys Junior and Senior Secondary High School. Later, he pursued Theatre Arts and Film Production at Osun State Polytechnic in Iree, where he obtained a diploma. In 2001, he graduated with a Higher National Diploma from Iree Poly.

Apart from acting, Murphy Afolabi excelled as a scriptwriter, director, and movie producer. He owned a popular YouTube channel called Murphy Afolabi TV and was the proprietor of Fatuns Films Production. Additionally, he managed a successful travel agency named Schemelink.

Despite his fame, Murphy Afolabi maintained a private personal life. He had been happily married for nearly two decades, but little information was available about his wife and her identity. Together, they had three children: two boys named Afolabi Olamilekan and Okikiola Afolabi, as well as a daughter named Afolabi Fathia Moyosore.

Just ten days after celebrating his 49th birthday on May 5, 2023, Murphy Afolabi passed away, leaving a void in the Nigerian film industry. His colleagues in the entertainment field expressed their grief and paid tribute to his talent and contributions on social media.

How did Murphy Afolabi get famous?

Murphy started his acting career at a young age and received early guidance from the experienced actor Fasasi Olabankewin, also known as Dagunro, in 1998. He gained immense popularity after his role in the movie 'Omo Rapala.' With over 25 years in the industry, the Yoruba movie actor has recently become a sensation among many GenZs due to his humorous Osun accent and H-factor. Despite his extensive experience in the movie industry, Afolabi is widely recognized as a prominent meme character primarily because of his distinctive deep Osun state Yoruba accent and dialect. Besides his undeniable acting talent and street credibility, his characteristic Osun accent and dialect have become his most renowned trademarks. Until his unfortunate demise, he was a highly respected producer with numerous successful movies to his name.

Murphy's most popular movies

Murphy Afolabi is a well-known Nigerian actor who has gained popularity for his numerous Yoruba movies that showcase the cultural heritage and beliefs of the Oduduwa people. He has produced several epic Yoruba films as well as movies that depict the lifestyles of street gang members in the Southwestern communities. Some of his most notable works include Idera, Wasila Coded, Omo Rapala, Ifa Olokun, Jimi Bendel, Olokiki Oru, Omowunmi, and Malaika Dudu.

Murphy Afolabi Net Worth

Murphy Afolabi is known to possess multiple houses and cars, indicating a substantial net worth estimated at $400,000.





How did Murphy Afolabi die?

As per reports, the 49-year-old renowned actor Murphy Afolabi passed away due to a head injury on May 14, 2023. He accidentally fell in his bathroom due to which he suffered a head injury and ultimately died at his home in Ikorodu, Lagos.

Afolabi's death was announced by film director and producer Tunde Old-Yusuf, who penned a heartfelt tribute on his Facebook page. Along with a picture of Murphy Afolabi, Yusuf wrote, "REST IN PEACE...May God give the family and close associates the fortitude to bear the loss. Good night Muphy Afolabi."

Iyabo Ojo, a Nigerian actress known for her work in films, also shared her grief over Afolabi's passing on social media. She wrote, "Hmmmmmmmmmm, this death news knows how to kill someone's joy. If you don't have a shock absorber na heart attack straight…. Gone too soon, Murphy Afolabi rest on…. I feel somehow writing gone too soon or rest on sef, #angryandnumb"

