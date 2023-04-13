What is Florence Pugh’s net worth 2023: Lifestyle, movies, awards, controversies, dating history and more

Florence Pugh Net Worth: Florence Pugh has emerged as one of the most popular actresses in Hollywood. She made her debut in the 2014 mystery movie The Falling, and ever since then, she has continued to woo audiences and fans with her acting chops in a variety of genres of movies. Her performance as the leading lady in the Shakespeare adaptation Lady Macbeth earned her critical acclaim and soon, she came into the limelight. Pugh went on to star in television productions of King Lear and Drummer Girl. 2019 acted as a major breakthrough year for the actress as she went on to star in Fighting With My Family, Midsommar, and Little Women.

This article will explore Florence Pugh’s net worth, her early life, acting roles, movies, television series, dating history, and more. Read on to know more.

Florence Pugh Net Worth 2023

Florence Pugh’s net worth 2023 is $8 million, as per celebrity net worth. For someone who is just 27 years old, that sure is a whopping net worth. She has an estimated annual income of $2.5 million and 500 thousand dollars from brand partnerships and endorsements In 2019, she was listed in Forbes’ Magazine’s annual 30 under 30 list. In 2021, she earned a spot in the Time Next 100.

Name: Florence Pugh

Florence Pugh Date of birth: January 3, 1996

January 3, 1996 Place of birth: Oxford, England

Oxford, England Gender: Female

Female Height: 1.62 m (5 ft 4 in)

1.62 m (5 ft 4 in) Age: 27 years

27 years Parents’ Names: Clinton Pugh, Debora Pugh

Clinton Pugh, Debora Pugh Siblings: 3

3 Profession: Actor

Actor Nationality: British

British Net Worth: $8 million

Florence Pugh’s Early Life

Florence Pugh was born in the year 1996, in Oxford England. Her father Clinton is a restaurateur, and her mother Deborah is a dancer. Florence has three siblings – Toby, Arabella, and Rafaela. Toby and Arabella are actors by profession, just like Florence. Growing up, Florence reportedly suffered from tracheomalacia, which led to many visits to the hospital. When she was only three years old, her family moved to Sotogrande, Spain so that the warm weather of the country could help little Florence get better. The Pugh family stayed at the country for three years, after which they returned to Oxford.

Talking about her school life, Florence went to Wychwood School and St. Edwards School. However, she was not satisfied with the fact that these institutions did very little to support her acting aspirations.

From 2013 to 2016, the actress turned into a YouTuber as she sang cover songs under the name of Flossie Rose.

Florence Pugh’s Movies and Series

The Falling (2014)

In the year 2014, Florence Pugh debuted in the film world with the mystery drama The Falling. She played a teenager at an English girls’ school. Her co-star was Maisie Williams. Her performance received positive responses due to which Florence was nominated for the Best British Newcomer at the BFI London Film Festival.

Advertisement

Lady Macbeth (2016)

In 2016, Florence essayed the role of a violent teenage bride in Lady Macbeth. Her performance led to her gaining a lot of critical acclaim and recognition.

Marcella (2016)

The same year, Pugh also appeared in the detective noir series Marcella. It was written and directed by Swedish screenwriter Hans Rosenfeldt.

King Lear

The actress portrayed the role of Cordelia in the television production of King Lear Anthony Hopkins, Emma Thompson, Emily Watson, and Jim Broadbent.

Outlaw King

In this Netflix historical drama, we saw Florence portray the role of Elizabeth de Burgh.

The Little Drummer Girl

Pugh also starred in the six-part miniseries of The Little Drummer Girl. This was an adaptation of John le Carré's espionage novel.

Fighting With My Family (2019)

In 2019, Florence stepped into the shoes of English professional wrestler Paige for the biographical dramedy Fighting With My Family. It was based on the documentary The Wrestlers: Fighting With My Family by Max Fisher and co-starred Jack Lowden, Lena Headey, Nick Frost, Vince Vaughn, and Dwayne Johnson.

Midsommar (2019)

The very same year, Florence also starred in the horror movie Midsommar helmed by Ari Aster. The actress was seen portraying the role of a woman who becomes a part of a dangerous cult after she moves to Sweden with her family.

Little Women (2019)

Finally, Florence Pugh featured as Amy March in Greta Gerwig’s adaptation of the classic novel Little Women by Louisa May Alcott. The movie went on to earn six Oscar nominations with Pugh herself earning a nod in the Best Supporting Actress category at both the Academy Awards and the BAFTAs.

Black Widow (2021)

In 2021, she was seen in the Marvel Cinematic Universe movie Black Widow, where she played the spy Yelena Boleva. She shared the screen with actors like Scarlett Johansson, David Harbour, Olga Kurylenko, William Hurt, Rachel Weisz, and Ray Winstone.

Advertisement

Hawkeye (2021)

Florence reprised the role of Yelena Boleva from Black Widow in the Disney+ superhero series Hawkeye.

Florence went on to be cast in movies like Dolly, A Good Person, and Don’t Worry Darling.

Florence Pugh’s Awards and Nominations

Florence was nominated for Best British Newcomer at the BFI London Film Festival for her performance in the 2014 movie The Falling.

Florence won the BIFA Award for Best Performance by an Actress in a British Independent Film, for her performance in the Shakespeare adaptation Lady Macbeth, where she played a violent teenage bride.

In 2018, Florence was nominated for the BAFTA Rising Star Award at the 71st British Academy Film Awards.

Florence was nominated in the Oscars and the BAFTAs in the Best Supporting Actress category for her performance as Amy March in the 2019 movie Little Women.

Florence Pugh Real Estate

Florence has a swanky mansion in Los Angeles, California. The house reportedly has 5 bedrooms, 3 other rooms, and a powder room. It also has a swimming pool in the garden and a cozy home theatre. The house has breathtaking views of the ocean and hills.

Apart from this, the 27-year-old actress also has a house in London, reportedly.

Florence Pugh’s Car Collection

Florence is the proud owner of quite a few luxury cars. They are listed below.

Audi R8 priced at $142,000

Aston Martin Vantage priced at $150,000

Mercedes-Benz S-Class priced at $105,000

Florence Pugh’s Controversies

Free the nipple moment

Florence Pugh caused quite a stir after she donned a sheer pink Valentino gown last year in 2022 at the Valentino fall/winter 2022 haute couture runway show which was an intentional ‘free the nipple’ moment. The actress was criticized and trolled however she addressed it with a lengthy post on Instagram. “I’ve never been scared of what’s underneath the fabric,” Pugh said. “If I’m happy in it, then I’m gonna wear it. Of course, I don’t want to offend people, but I think my point is: How can my nipples offend you that much?” At the end of the note she wrote, "Grow up. Respect people. Respect bodies. Respect all women. Respect humans. Life will get a whole lot easier, I promise. And all because of two cute little nipples.”

Advertisement

Florence Pugh and Olivia Wilde controversy

Florence Pugh's movie Don’t Worry Darling had its fair share of controversy, one of them being the rumour that she and director Olivia Wilde were feuding on set. The rumours began after a TikTok video went viral pointing out that Florence had hardly promoted the movie on her social media space, or at the press tours. Moreover, it was reported that Florence was not quite happy with Wilde’s relationship with her co-star Harry Styles on set.

Florence Pugh and Zach Braff’s age gap

Florence Pugh and Zach Braff dated from 2019 to 2022. During their relationship, the 20-year age gap between the two actors was a hot topic of discussion on the internet. In 2020, she shared a video on Instagram, in which she slammed trolls for the same. In an excerpt in the video, Florence said, “I’ve always found it funny, how I can be good enough for people to watch my work and support my work and pay for tickets, and I’m old enough to be an adult and pay taxes, but I’m not old enough to know who I should and should not have s*x with.”

Florence Pugh’s Dating History

Florence has had only one public relationship throughout her acting career. Take a look at her short dating history below.

Florence Pugh and Zach Braff

Pugh and Braff were in a relationship from 2019 to 2022. They starred together in the YouTube short film In the Time it Takes to Get There. They made their relationship public in 2019. In 2022, the actress announced that they had separated.

Florence Pugh and Will Poulter

In May 2022, it was rumoured that Pugh was dating her former co-star Will Poulter after they were spotted at the beach in Ibiza. However, the actress soon slammed the rumours on her Instagram stories and clarified that they were only holidaying as friends.

Florence Pugh and Charlie Gooch

Charlie Gooch, who is known as Guy Gooch, is a photographer from South London, who photographed Florence in 2021 during the Black Widow press tour. They were spotted together in December 2022 after the British Fashion Awards where they reportedly partied together and were seen leaving the hotel together the next morning. A few months later, Florence and Charlie were seen holding hands on Valentine’s Day and wearing matching bands on their ring fingers. However, neither have confirmed the dating rumours yet.

Advertisement

Florence Pugh Quotes

“I remember imagining what she would have had to do. I thought: ‘Yeah, I really want to be a part of this. It’s not like I go: ‘I really want to play a lady who goes insane in a field.’” – Florence Pugh

"There was something about her insanity at the end that I knew I would enjoy, and I knew I needed to do. I had never played anyone like that before and that was so exciting. She doesn’t get better. She gets more confused but in that confusion, she is released. And that is fascinating.” – Florence Pugh

“I knew that her grief, her pain, her constant tightrope of avoiding emotions, it needed to be exactly how someone would deal with the scenario they were in. And I’ve never come close to feeling any of that.” – Florence Pugh

“In my life, I’ve never witnessed grief like that or seen someone go through that level of pain. To get it perfect, I knew, would be so exhilarating and the payoff would be a fantastic feeling — which it was.” – Florence Pugh

ALSO READ: 'He knows how I talk': Florence Pugh reveals how ex Zack Braff wrote her character in A Good Person