"Beat the love out of me over our first year of marriage": Sister Wives' infamous Kody Brown blames ex-wife Meri for his move towards polygamy

In the intricate tapestry of the Brown family from Sister Wives, Kody Brown's journey through polygamous relationships has been marked by complexities and challenges. The recent revelations from part 3 of the Sister Wives Talk Back special offer a glimpse into the dynamics between Kody and his first wife, Meri, unraveling Kody’s confession in pursuit of a polygamous relationship.

Kody Brown blamed his ex-wife, Meri, for being in a polygamous relationship

Kody Brown embarked on a unique marital journey that unfolded over the years. His polygamous arrangement included marriages with Janelle Brown, Christine Brown, and Robyn Brown, in addition to his first wife, Meri Brown, inviting intricacies of plural marriage, raising children and facing the world as a united family, or so it seemed.

During the Sister Wives Talk Back special, as retrieved via PEOPLE , Kody, now 54, openly expressed his perspective on why he ventured into polygamy. He claimed that his relationship with Meri during the first year of their marriage was tumultuous, stating, “Meri beat the love out of me over our first year of marriage." In Kody's narrative, divorce wasn't an option in his world, leading him to consider diluting the relationship as the only viable alternative. “Divorce wasn't an option in my world [so] just diluting the relationship was the only option I had. I'm going, 'Hey, I need another wife because I can't spend all my time with her,'" Kody stated.

Despite their challenges, Kody waited until December 2022 to officially split from Meri. He justified this delay by expressing a desire to avoid the family breaking apart and steering clear of the dysfunction he had experienced with the other wives over two decades, sharing, “I didn't want failed marriages. I didn't want all the dysfunction that I have experienced with these ladies over 20 years.”

Meri called out Kody Brown, her ex-husband, for taking accountability for their split

Meri, on the other hand, presents a contrasting view of the relationship's evolution. She no longer recognizes the Kody of the past, describing him as a "completely different person than the Kody of 10, 12, 14, 20 years ago." The dissolution of their marriage has left Meri yearning for Kody to take accountability for the demise of their relationship. She expressed a desire for Kody to acknowledge that he did love her as much as he could and accept the reality that the love diminished over time. Meri contends that it's unfair for her to be relegated to the shadows, watching Kody build an emotional and intimate relationship with another wife, Robyn, while she remains emotionally distant.

She exclaimed, “I really, really wish that he would take some sort of accountability and just be like, 'I did love you as much as I could and as much as who you and I were, like I did love you.’ And then I realized that I didn't and leave it at that. It's not fair for me to sit there and watch you have a marriage relationship with Robyn while I'm just in the shadows, never able to have an emotional, intimate relationship ever again.”

As Kody Brown and Meri Brown navigate the aftermath of their separation, the complexities of their polygamous family dynamics and the unfulfilled love in their marriage come to the forefront. The Sister Wives saga continues to unravel the intricate threads of love and loyalty within the Brown family, keeping viewers hooked.

