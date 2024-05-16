From the 1990s to the 2010s, Cameron Diaz was America's biggest sweetheart. After which she had a long break from acting. She co-starred with Jamie Foxx in the musical adaption of Annie in 2014, which marked the release of her last movie. However, Diaz's movie comeback, Back in Action, has been confirmed by Netflix, so the wait for her onscreen comeback is almost over.

Back in Action gets a release date

On November 15, 2024, Back in Action, starring Jamie Foxx and Cameron Diaz, will make its platform debut. Over the past several years, Fox and Netflix have developed a strong partnership. Fox starred in many films for the streaming service, including Day Shift, a vampire horror thriller starring Dave Franco and Natasha Liu Bordizzo.

What is Back In Action about?

After quitting Hollywood in 2014 to spend more time with her family, Diaz later announced that, after being convinced by Foxx, she would be making a comeback to the big screen in 2022 with Back in Action. The period of filming was December 2022–April of last year. But Foxx's rumored diva conduct on the set ruined principal photography, a charge that Diaz flatly refuted.

A major and unannounced health scare that Foxx had in April of last year further complicated matters; as a result, Back in Action had to shoot the remaining scenes starring Foxx with body doubles. Since then, Foxx has recovered completely.

About Cameron Diaz and Jamie Foxx

Foxx most recently starred in a big-screen comedy, Not Another Church Movie, which was a parody of Tyler Perry's movies. Diaz gained popularity from her roles in classic films like Being John Malkovich, Charlie's Angels, There's Something About Mary, and the Shrek series. Alongside this, she is filming Outcome, a black comedy film directed and produced by Jonah Hill and starring Keanu Reeves.

