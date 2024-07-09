What Is Batten Disease? Condition Explored As Mare Of Easttown Producer Gordon Gray's Daughter Passes Away At 13

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of death.

The daughter of producer Gordon Gray, Charlotte passed away last Friday. She suffered from a rare condition, where she had been battling a degenerative brain disorder called the Batten Disease CLN6.

What is this rare condition and how many people does it affect? Let’s learn.

What is Batten Disease?

When Charlotte was a mere 4 years old kid, her parents were given the most heartbreaking news. As per the doctors, Charlotte was suffering from Batten Disease. The medics had also stated to Gray and his wife Kristen that each year around 10 children suffered from the mentioned disease.

As per the medics, there was no cure at the time. Moreover, it was also revealed that Charlotte’s sister 20-month-old Gwenyth suffered from the conditions as well, however, its symptoms didn't start to show up when they were given the news.

As per a report by Cleveland Clinic, the disease happens to be a group of fatal genetic disorders, varying in 13 types. It also states that the buildup of the disease causes vision loss, issues with thinking and movement, and also causes seizures. All of this eventually leads to death.

The disease usually appears in babies, children, and teenagers.

Advertisement

The fight for Charlotte Gray

After Gordan Gray and his wife got the sad news, they chose not to sit idly and raised $8.5 million. They invested this amount in research and trials. Researchers in New Zealand began with their work on vector viruses.

A researcher cured one out of six sheep with a condition that is close to the Batten Disease.

For the fundraising, Hollywood names such as Neal Moritz, Scott Stuber, Sean Bailey, Jason Blum, Mark Vahradian, Lorenzo di Bonaventura, Jim Whitaker and many more got involved. They also held weekly meetings to work on their fundraising plan.

Similarly, famous actors such as Jon Hamm, Jessica Alba, Eva Longoria, Rihanna, Megan Fox, Dwayne Johnson, Seth MacFarlane, Mark Wahlberg, Jennifer Garner, Channing Tatum, Jenna Dewan, Ali Larter, Darius Rucker, and a lot of others kept posting about fundraising and its related information on social media, after Deadline first revealed the news about Charlotte Gray.

Advertisement

After a few diagnoses, and a year later both the girls of the producer, Charlotte, and Gwenyth were given the gene therapy in Ohio, at the Nationwide Children’s Hospital.

Although this slowed the progress of the disease, it only partially restored the motor skills that Charlotte had lost.

It all began when Charlotte tipped over a Christmas present and her arm started to shake. She soon had a slurred pronunciation and was having difficulties maintaining her balance.

Taking to Facebook, the CureBatten account posted a few pictures of Charlotte with the sad news of her passing. As per the post, the young girl was with her family at the time of her passing.

ALSO READ: What Is The Song of Ice And Fire Prophecy In House of the Dragon? Explored