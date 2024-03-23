‘What Is So Gross?' Megan Fox Defends Decision To Drink Machine Gun Kelly's Blood During Engagement

Megan Fox ditched the ordinary when she decided to drink a drop of her “soulmate” Machine Gun Kelly’s blood during their engagement in 2022. The actress later clarified that the act was for “ritual purposes.” Two years later, Fox reflected on the revelation that raised eyebrows worldwide. She defended the gesture as symbolic of pure love between her and fiancé MGK.

The Hollywood star appeared on the Call Her Daddy podcast hosted by Alex Cooper on Wednesday. Addressing the criticism around her blood-bonding engagement ritual, Fox made a few comparisons to clarify her intent. She compared it to little kids in movies promising eternal friendship by smushing blood on their fingers. Fox also spelled out the rumors about her being Satanist or evil.

News of Megan Fox and MGK drinking each other’s blood blazed up the internet in 2022, transpiring absurd rumors that she practices satanic rituals, or is part of the secret society 'Illuminati.' However, the 37-year-old actress patiently shut down the rumors in the latest episode of the Call Her Daddy podcast. Defending her act as a gesture of love, Fox said, “Honestly, though, it's a matter of perspective. What is so gross about what I did with my soulmate...?"

"Everything is a matter of what you're accustomed to or what is currently socially acceptable or normal,” the actress clarified. She also added that she has never participated in any “satanic” rituals. Interestingly, Fox referenced the 1950’s show, Leave It To Beaver, to explain similar gestures of little kids being “Blood Brothers” shown on TV.

The ‘Jennifer’s Body’ star added, "That's not satanic, right? That's normal and that's cute and sweet...It's like that, except instead of rubbing your fingers together, the drop of blood goes in your mouth.” Hence, Fox condemned people getting “offended” by their “bizarre” act.

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly’s unusual union

Megan Fox made headlines following her engagement to singer-rapper Colson Baker AKA Machine Gun Kelly. While fans were happy for the star couple, many were beyond shocked by the mention of “blood” in the announcement post’s caption. “I said yes … and then we drank each other's blood,” wrote Fox in a now-deleted Instagram post, per People.

Later on, the ‘Transformers’ star admitted that the couple does “consume each other’s blood” but occasionally as a ritual, per sources. Fox and Kelly met in 2020, while on the Puerto Rico sets of the film Midnight in the Switchgrass. The two felt an instant connection after briefly working with each other.

Even director Randall Emmett was “mesmerized” by the duo’s chemistry and spoke of the presence of a magical aura in the room, in an interview with Yahoo! Entertainment. Soon after the film, the star couple officially declared their relationship on Instagram in July 2020.

However, Fox’s engagement to MGK has been "called off" as she confirmed in the podcast with Alex Cooper. While the actress is not sure about the future of her relationship with Kelly, she still regards him as her “twin flame” and hopes to be connected to the rapper somehow.

