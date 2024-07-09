What Is The Song of Ice And Fire Prophecy In House of the Dragon? Explored

In House of the Dragon’s latest episode, Rhaenyra (Emma D’Arcy) tells her son about a prophecy called The Song of Ice and Fire. The title is familiar to Game of Thrones fans as it is George R.R. Martin’s book series, which inspired the show. This prophecy features prominently in House of the Dragon.

Through time, Aegon the Conqueror’s words echo.

What is the prophecy about?

This particular prophecy is very critical to the Targaryen succession crisis. Almost two centuries before Game of Thrones, House of the Dragon covers a period when Aegon “The Conqueror” Targaryen’s descendants nearly destroyed his kingdom and brought an end to dragons in Westeros. Aegon himself prophesied that he would see a ‘song of ice and fire’ or an apocalyptic winter bringing an end to all things.

As per Variety, George R.R. Martin thought of adding a new scene about Aegon’s prophecy in House of the Dragon, although it is not mentioned in his Fire & Blood book. He felt it was important for HBO’s TV adaptation because it will be relevant in future books he will be writing. Showrunner Ryan Condal noted that some fans were worried about altering the original story, but he assured them it came from Martin.

King Viserys (Paddy Considine) narrates this dream by telling Rhaenyra about it in season 1. A terrible winter blowing out from a far country with absolute darkness following behind has been predicted by Aegon for his son. He predicts Game of Thrones' white walkers.

Alicent and Rhaenyra's take on the prophecy

Viserys mentions his own prophecy again on his deathbed, where he whispers Aegon the Conqueror’s name to Alicent (Olivia Cooke). Misunderstanding his last words, Alicent takes it that the king meant their son Aegon II (Tom Glynn-Carney). She then conspires with the council to put Rhaenyra aside and crown Aegon II, leading to a Targaryen civil war.

Rhaenyra sneaks into King’s Landing in a Septa outfit, hoping to stop the war. Though Alicent realizes her mistake, she doesn't back off.

The start of season 2, episode 4, marks the beginning of the war, with Rhaenyra sharing this prophecy with Jace (Harry Collett). This is an omen passed down through the centuries in the Targaryen family.

By Game of Thrones’ Lannister era, nobody remembered this prophecy anymore. Unfortunately, it came true at this point. Death and destruction are brought upon by white walkers from beyond. Aegon’s prophecy was accurate after all.

