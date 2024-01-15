What Is Chelsea Handler's Net Worth? Exploring Her Fortune And Wealth As She Hosts 2024 Critics Choice Awards

Chelsea Handler, the dynamic and multi-talented entertainer, stands tall not just for her wit and humor but also for her impressive net worth, estimated at whopping millions. The artist who started her career as a stand-up comedian has surely kissed success in her professional life, evidenced by her current net worth.

Let's unravel the journey of this stand-up sensation-turned-versatile artist, especially as she takes the stage to host the 2024 Critics Choice Awards.

Chelsea Handler's net worth through a distinguished career

Chelsea Handler's net worth at present stands at a staggering $35 million, as retrieved via Celebrity Net Worth. Handler, born on February 25, 1975, in Livingston, New Jersey, kicked off her entertainment journey at the tender age of 19 when she moved to Los Angeles to pursue acting. However, it was Handler's breakthrough with The Chelsea Handler Show in 2006 that marked the beginning of her meteoric rise. This show paved the way for the immensely popular Chelsea Lately on E!, which concluded in 2014, propelling her to prominent success.

Handler's career is a testament to her versatility. From hosting prestigious events like the MTV Video Music Awards and the Critics Choice Awards to starring in sitcoms such as Are You There, Chelsea? and venturing into the world of Netflix with projects like Chelsea Does and Chelsea, she has continually reinvented herself as she delivered commendable performances across her career.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Critics Choice Awards 2024: Tom Holland Opens Up About The Crowded Room, Spider-Man, And More At The Red Carpet

Beyond television, Handler is a prolific author, with six books gracing the New York Times Bestsellers list, including titles like My Horizontal Life: A Collection of One-Night Stands (2005), Are You There, Vodka? It's Me, Chelsea (2008), and Chelsea Chelsea Bang Bang (2010). Her literary success extends further to works like Lies That Chelsea Handler Told Me (2011), Uganda Be Kidding Me (2014), and Life Will Be the Death of Me: . . . and You Too! (2019).

Chelsea Handler's hefty paychecks and wealth snapshot

Chelsea Handler's net worth is undoubtedly rooted in her diverse career, making her one of the best-known comedians of her generation. Hosting her own late-night show, Chelsea Lately, was a groundbreaking achievement. Although her exact salary at E! remains unconfirmed, reports suggest a lucrative two-year extension deal for $25 million, as retrieved via Deadline , covering her role as both host and executive producer.

After her successful stint at E!, Handler signed a whopping $10 million deal with Netflix in 2014. This encompassed a talk show, stand-up performances, and a four-part docu-comedy special titled Chelsea Does. Her collaborations with Netflix continued, making her land on leading projects like her talk show Chelsea and the 2022 stand-up special Revolution.

Handler's net worth is further backed by her reported brand endorsement earnings of $9 million, per MoneyNation . Further, it has also been reported that the renowned star has made somewhere around $17.9 million from her producing ventures.

ALSO READ: Chelsea Handler explains why she split from Jo Koy; 5 key details about their relationship timeline

The comedian's real estate is surely the star of her financial profile. Notably, in 2010, she acquired a luxurious $6 million Bel-Air home featuring a 50-foot swimming pool and an outdoor fireplace. In 2021, she expanded her real estate portfolio with a $5.8 million Brentwood residence purchased from Curb Your Enthusiasm star Cheryl Hines. Handler eventually sold her Bel-Air home for $10.4 million in 2021, bringing considerable profits to her pockets.

Chelsea Handler's journey to becoming one of the most renowned figures reflects her unwavering commitment to her craft. With an estimated net worth of $35 million, her financial success is a testament to her diverse yet successful career. As she takes the stage to host the 2024 Critics Choice Awards, fans can expect nothing short of Chelsea Handler's signature humor and an inspiring journey behind the laughter.

Advertisement

Disclaimer: All amounts mentioned in the article are sourced from public platforms. In some cases, celebrities or their teams give their inputs too, which we incorporate if provided by them. We take all efforts to share possible accurate numbers, however unless otherwise mentioned they are all approximates. We are open to feedback and suggestions on editorial@pinkvilla.com

ALSO READ: Chelsea Handler takes a jab at ex-Jo Koy while hosting the Critic Choice Awards 2024