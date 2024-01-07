What is Den Levi's net worth? Exploring Schitt's Creek star's life and fortune amid his directorial debut

The Emmy-winning actor Den Levi said in a recent interview that although he was first nervous about his new cooking show, it ultimately restored his faith in people.

At least ten chefs will be featured in the eight-episode unscripted series, sharing their recipes and personal experiences with the audience. Further, contestants in the brunch-themed show will have to create various meals, courses, and drinks to win a $300,000 grand prize.

Dan Levy’s Net worth

Dan Levy is a 39-year-old Toronto actor, comedian, screenwriter, and television producer. He completed his education at the North Toronto Collegiate Institute. Levy has a $14 million total net worth, according to Celebrity Net Worth, attributed to his successful entertainment career. Additionally, according to the website, Levy paid $4.13 million for a large home in the Los Feliz neighborhood of Los Angeles in 2019.

Further, he worked as one of the seven co-hosts of MTV Live in Canada in the early years of his career. The production business, Not a Real Company Productions, was founded in 2013 by Dan and his father, Eugene. This is the company that later produced the critically acclaimed show Schitt's Creek.

The Big Brunch host is a member of the LGBTQIA+ community. That being said, he spent many years keeping his sexual orientation away from the public eye. In 2020, Levy came out as gay in an interview with Andy Cohen.

Dan Levy's thoughts on The Big Brunch

Dan Levy told PEOPLE magazine about The Big Brunch that he felt out of place as a member of the "unscripted space" because it differed from his time on Schitt's Creek.

He said: "At one point, I wondered if I was making the correct choice. Is this what I should be doing? Because you tend to doubt your intuition when you work in this silly sector." Dan said to the publication that he was able to shift his outlook and get over his worries because of the candidates and their personalities. They gave him the impression that everything was going to be okay. He continued, "It was so inspiring to watch them support each other, help each other, and encourage each other in ways that caught them off guard."

Levy took part in The Big Brunch selection process as well. He wanted the audience to learn about the show's cast members' culinary backgrounds. This program will be very different from others as the competitors will collaborate rather than compete against one another.

The first three episodes of The Big Brunch are scheduled to air on November 10 and will be followed by three more on November 17. The last two episodes of the series will air on HBO Max on November 24 to mark its conclusion.

