Golden Globes 2024 Predictions: Will Barbenheimer lose to Taylor Swift in Box Office Achievement category?

The impending Golden Globes ceremony, slated for January 7th, is shrouded in unpredictability, akin to weather forecasting a fluctuating storm. With a revamped approach – shifting to CBS, featuring an untested host in Jo Koy, and 300 global voting members – this year’s event may surprise audiences with unprecedented outcomes.

A tale of potential Oscar contenders

Traditionally, the industry leans toward predicting Oscar frontrunners. Barbie, Greta Gerwig’s toy-doll comedy, and Oppenheimer, Christopher Nolan’s atomic bomb creation drama, are perceived contenders. Both blockbusters might clash in multiple categories, setting the stage for an intriguing showdown in directorial, screenplay, and supporting actor races.

However, the Globes, known for forging their own path, might diverge from expectations. Martin Scorsese’s Killers of the Flower Moon and Yorgos Lanthimos’ Poor Things stand as potential alternatives. With a strong track record at the Globes, Scorsese could challenge Nolan in the directing category.

ALSO READ: Dancing with the Stars to have 'A Celebration of Taylor Swift' episode; Details inside

Leading contenders and unforeseen surprises

In the lead acting races, while Bradley Cooper’s portrayal in Maestro and Carey Mulligan’s performance in the same movie gained critical acclaim, consensus remains elusive. Instead, critics’ darlings Cillian Murphy (Oppenheimer) and Lily Gladstone (Killers of the Flower Moon) might secure their spots as frontrunners.

Advertisement

The introduction of a new category for box office and cinematic achievement initially pitted Barbie and Oppenheimer against each other. Yet, recent discussions indicate a potential upset by Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour, much to the delight of her global fanbase.

In the comedy sphere, actors portraying characters with uncanny resemblances are competing for recognition. Past winners Paul Giamatti (Barney’s Version) and Emma Stone (La La Land) could add another accolade to their collection.

Television surprises and potential upsets

TV predictions prove trickier, especially in the absence of delayed Emmys that typically influence Globes' choices. Succession seems poised for victory in the top drama category, with actors Sarah Snook and Matthew Macfadyen in contention for awards.

While The Last of Us and Jury Duty emerge as potential winners in the drama and comedy categories, unexpected shocks may unfold, favoring Pedro Pascal and lesser-known series. Beef stands out in the limited series segment, along with performances by Steven Yeun and potentially Brie Larson in Lessons in Chemistry.

Lastly, the stand-up performance category seems poised between Chris Rock and Ricky Gervais, with contenders Sarah Silverman and Wanda Sykes vying for recognition. The edge leans towards Rock's Netflix special as a potential frontrunner.

In conclusion, predicting winners becomes a challenge as the Globes embark on a new phase. The winds of change in both film and television categories may usher in unforeseen victors, making this year’s ceremony one to watch for unexpected triumphs and surprises.

ALSO READ: How Bradley Cooper and Gigi Hadid's low-profile romance blossom into a shared neighborhood: Exploring Maestro actor's newly-bought house