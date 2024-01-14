Could Schitt's Creek star Dan Levy have played Ken in Margot Robbie's Barbie? DEETS inside

The Emmy winner Daniel Levy is renowned as David Rose from the hit TV series Schitt's Creek due to its immense popularity. The actor was initially set to be cast as one of the Kens in the Barbie movie that took the world by storm last year. Recently, Levy opened up about how much the thought of missing out on it still haunts him.

Why couldn't Daniel Levy work in Barbie?

To put it simply, it was a scheduling conflict. That is right. Unfortunately, Levy had to turn down the offer to play one of the beloved Kens in Barbie, which has shaped into one of the most iconic movies of this decade. In an interview, the Schitt's Creek actor said to PEOPLE, "Logistically could not make it work despite desperately trying to. So, yeah, I guess I was technically unavailable to do that". He also praised director Greta Gerwig, admiring her for the "wonderfully bizarre and magical aesthetic idea" apparent in Barbie.

Levy said about Greta, "I would have loved to play in her world. I think she is one of the great young auteurs of our time." His regret about being unable to be a part of such a wonderful project was apparent in his words.

The actor also joked that sometimes the thought of not being a part of one of the biggest films of all time still haunts him when he tries to sleep. He agreed that, indeed, it was a "tough day" when he was forced to turn down the offer.

What are Dan Levy’s future projects?

Daniel Levy's role in Schitt's Creek was so memorable and iconic that many still identify him as David Rose, which the star does not take offense in. He says, "If you create something that lives with people to the point where they forget who you are, I will never take offense to that." The fact that people still yell "Ew! David!" at him just like his sister Alexis Rose used to in the show is quite hilarious.

However, Levy is moving on from the past and onto the future. His newest project, Good Grief, is a film he directed and stars in. The movie is about a man who suffers from the death of his husband and decides to take a trip to Paris with his best friends to cope with it. It is a testament to how important friendships are in a person's life.

