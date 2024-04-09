Kourtney Kardashian Gives Postpartum Message,Celebrates ‘Adjusting’ Body In Bikini And Asks Moms To ‘Be Kind’

Media personality, socialite and entrepreneur Kourtney Kardashian has embraced a new journey with motherhood. However, she came up with an important postpartum message. This is all about body positivity as the 44-year-old reposted beach pictures in bikini via Instagram stories. Did she ask fellow mothers to “be kind” to their changing bodies? Find out.

What was the postpartum message that Kourtney Kardashian wanted to indicate?

The Poosh creator is flaunting herself on Instagram! The socialite mentioned, “Your body is beautiful at all stages,” and added, “During pregnancy as we are glowing and growing, postpartum as we are healing and shrinking, and then that period I find hardest as our bodies are still adjusting.” Her Instagram is now both a memoir of her experience with motherhood and also an inspiration for fellow mothers. She also added how, “breastfeeding … is a whole other part of it,” and went on to say, “I try to be kind to myself as my body finds a new normal. The pressure put on us to bounce back when everything is new and different isn’t realistic.” The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum also added, “Life is beautiful, you are beautiful. Just a little reminder (for me too). XOXO.” Kourtney has constantly been putting up tips to combat postpartum with dressing tips and more. The mother of four is enjoying her five month old Rocky, which she shares with husband Travis Barker.

Who are Barker-Kardashian’s children?

Kardashian is a mother to son Mason; a 14-year-old, daughter Penelope; a 11-year-old and son Reign; a 9-year-old with ex-boyfriend Scott Disick. Barker on the other hand has a son named Landon; 20-years old and daughter Alabama; an 18-year-old with ex-wife Shanna Moakler. He also has close relations with former stepdaughter, Atiana. As we wait to see what more is Kourtney Kardashian up to, stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

