Meghan Trainor Weight Loss Transformation: An Inspiring Journey

The route to a new, healthier lifestyle begins with weight loss, and Meghan Trainor’s weight loss journey proves it well. Known for her mesmerizing voice and hit albums, Meghan stunned everyone with her amazing weight loss transformation. Her before and after weight loss photos are an inspiration for all.

The All About That Bass star decided to lose weight after giving birth to her first baby, Riley. She said that her weight was impacting her health, both physically and mentally, and she wanted to shed pounds and be in a fitter shape for her son. Her hard work, patience, and perseverance paid off and she successfully lost about 60 pounds. Meghan is truly a role model for many, and her inspirational weight loss journey can motivate you too to burn excess calories and lead a fitter life.

Who Is Meghan Trainor?

Meghan Trainor is a singer-songwriter and record producer from the United States. She gained fame in 2014 when her debut song, All About That Bass, became a worldwide success. Trainor is known for her inspiring lyrics, catchy pop style, and doo-wop-influenced sound. She has released several successful albums, including Title and Thank You. Meghan has received numerous honors, including the Grammy Award for Best New Artist in 2016.

With her captivating tunes, inspirational words, and distinctive retro-inspired aesthetics, Meghan Trainor has continued to create waves in the music industry. Her music frequently discusses themes of love, confidence, and female strength. Trainor has worked with prominent musicians like John Legend, Charlie Puth, and Nicki Minaj, further establishing her status in the mainstream music industry.

Beyond her musical achievements, Trainor has advocated self-love and acceptance for people of all body types by speaking out in favor of body positivity.

Obesity is a universal problem and contributes to various health problems ( 1 ). Meghan Trainor’s weight loss story motivates many people by showing that success is possible while maintaining one's integrity. Meghan Trainor continues to enthrall audiences all over the world with her incredible skill, charisma, and inspirational message. Trainor has also participated in humanitarian activities, supporting numerous charitable causes and promoting a positive body image. She has made a name for herself in the entertainment industry thanks to her unflinching positivity and self-confidence.

Meghan Trainor’s Profile

Real Name: Meghan Elizabeth Trainor

Meghan Elizabeth Trainor Birthday: December 22, 1993

December 22, 1993 Age in 2023: 29 years old

29 years old Occupation: Singer, Songwriter, Record Producer

Singer, Songwriter, Record Producer Weight Before: The exact weight before her weight loss journey is not publicly disclosed. However, during her pregnancy, she weighed over 200 pounds.

The exact weight before her weight loss journey is not publicly disclosed. However, during her pregnancy, she weighed over 200 pounds. Weight After: Meghan Trainor achieved a significant weight loss transformation.

Meghan Trainor achieved a significant weight loss transformation. Reduced Weight Loss: The specific amount of weight loss is not publicly disclosed. However, she shared that she has lost around 60 pounds over her weight loss journey.

How Did Meghan Trainor Gain Weight?

Advertisement

For those who’ve heard All About the Bass, you will know that Meghan Trainor is a clear embodiment of a plump, voluptuous, curvy feminine figure. She stood up for herself and the millions of curvy women worldwide. The curvy body type is praised for its inherent attractiveness, which embodies a variety of body types, femininity, and confidence. It defies conventional notions of beauty for many.

Meghan Trainor's weight gain became worse during her pregnancy. Pregnancy weight gain is a normal and necessary process for supporting the developing fetus. It ensures healthy growth for the mother and infant by providing vital nutrients to the fetus and reserves for breastfeeding ( 2 ). Meghan Trainor ended up weighing 200 pounds and above during her pregnancy! Here is what motivated the sensational singer to embark on her weight loss journey.

What Motivated Meghan Trainor to Lose Weight?

Sustained and healthy weight reduction requires immense motivation. The singer admits to feeling mentally and physically uncomfortable about the weight gain. Moreover, she wanted to be fit enough to be able to raise her baby boy with perfection. Like many of us, the songwriter was motivated to get back in shape and surprise her fans. She was dedicated to losing weight, and the results were good. From here on, there was no looking back. Read on to learn tips and tricks from Meghan Trainor’s weight loss story.

How Did Meghan Trainor Lose Weight?

A combination of eating a healthy diet and incorporating different exercises into daily life helped Meghan shed pounds. Meghan wanted to lose weight as she was aware of the various benefits that come along with having a fitter and healthier body — losing weight has numerous advantages, ranging from improved mental clarity to improved physical health ( 3 ). She focused on healthy eating and exercising on a regular basis to lose weight. Let’s take a look at Meghan’s diet plan and workout routine.

Advertisement

Meghan Trainor’s Workout Routine

Meghan Trainor's husband, Daryl Sabara, played a significant role in her weight loss journey. Following her vocal cord surgery, Meghan experienced a period of depression. However, Daryl introduced her to the world of exercise, which helped her immensely.

Initially hesitant, Meghan eventually developed a passion for working out and found it to be a transformative experience. Daryl also emphasized the importance of eating healthily and exercising for both physical and mental well-being. Meghan now follows Shaun T's fitness program and thoroughly enjoys it, feeling better than ever before.

Apart from that, she also incorporated various exercises into her fitness regime, such as:

1. Splits

Splits exercises provide various benefits, including increased flexibility, improved range of motion in the hips and legs, increased muscle strength and tone, improved balance and stability, dedicated muscle-specific exercises, and improved overall body control. Regular splits can also aid in injury prevention, posture improvement, relaxation promotion, and stress reduction ( 4 ).

Rebecca Stanton, Meghan's trainer, shared videos on YouTube displaying her rigorous split workout and her commitment to arm workouts. The basic concept behind this method of training is to give the muscles time to rest and recover before the next workout by concentrating on different muscle groups every day.

2. Sprinting

Sprinting is a high-intensity running exercise that involves short bursts of maximum effort. It has many advantages, such as better cardiovascular health, stronger and more powerful muscles, higher fat-burning, and enhanced sports performance ( 5 ).

In their videos, Meghan and Rebecca primarily focus on intense strength training sessions, but they also incorporate cardio workouts.

3. Jumping

Jumping means propelling yourself from the ground. Plyometric exercises, such as different forms of jumping, are a sequence of powerful bodyweight resistance workouts that improve physical capability by boosting tendon and ligament stiffness and strength.

It is an amazing cardio exercise that gets your blood flowing. Its numerous advantages include boosting balance and coordination, strengthening muscles, and improving cardiovascular fitness ( 6 ).

Resisted squat leaps are common in Meghan’s workout.

4. Unilateral exercises

Exercise that involves only one side of the body at a time is referred to as unilateral exercise. It aids in addressing muscular imbalances, enhancing functional strength and performance generally, targeting certain muscles more effectively, and improving stability and coordination ( 7 ).

Advertisement

Rebecca frequently shares glimpses of Meghan’s workouts on Instagram, highlighting various exercises like single-leg deadlifts. It showcases Meghan Trainor's dedication to incorporating a diverse range of movements into her fitness routine.

5. High-intensity Interval Training

High-Intensity Interval Training (HIIT) is a workout technique that involves quick bursts of intensive exercise and rest thereafter. It results in higher metabolism, calorie burning, and cardiovascular fitness. HIIT is adaptable to different workouts and fitness levels, making it available to various people. Better endurance, fat loss, and overall physical performance can result from regular HIIT training ( 8 ).

High knees, banded squat jumps and banded skater jumps are integral to Meghan’s HIIT training.

Meghan Trainor’s Diet Plan

Much to our surprise, Meghan Trainor's weight journey had no room for crash diets. She believed in going as slow as losing one pound a week.

Meghan Trainor has made significant changes to her diet by focusing on home-cooked meals that are low in calories. With her partner teaching her cooking skills, Meghan Trainor no longer eats out and steers clear of junk food.

Meghan Trainor attributed her weight loss success to practicing portion control. By understanding the concept of portion sizes and being dedicated to her goals, she noticed gradual progress, with the pounds steadily coming off over time.

Meghan Trainor included lean meats like chicken and turkey in her diet and enjoyed water infused with lemon, which aids in weight loss and digestion ( 9 ),( 10 ). Hydration was also a priority for her, as she drank water throughout the day for clear skin ( 11 ). Eating celery and a fiber-rich diet played a significant role in her weight loss journey ( 12 ).

Meghan Trainor’s Before And After Weight Loss Photos

Advertisement

A story with visuals always has a greater impact on us than mere imagination. Before and after pictures of somebody who’s lost weight reveal amazing changes. These photos document the development and physical changes that occurred during the process. They are milestones and reminders of the discipline, hard labor, and dedication you put in during your weight loss journey.

The photos and videos of Meghan Trainor before and after her weight loss journey have been an inspiration for many of her fans.

Conclusion

Meghan Trainor's weight loss journey was not a quick fix but a gradual process of consistently making healthy choices every day. She prioritized regular exercise, replaced unhealthy food with nutritious options, and made positive changes like reducing alcohol consumption and quitting smoking. Through these choices, she experienced improvements in both her physical and mental well-being, showcasing the transformative power of sustained healthy habits.

ALSO READ: Meghan Trainor slammed for getting too candid about her intimate life: 'I tell my family when I have s**'