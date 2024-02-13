What Is Reba McEntire's Net Worth? Exploring Amidst National Anthem Performance At Super Bowl 2024

The 1970s sensation, aka Queen of Country and one of the best American country singers, Reba McEntire is making headlines once again. She is not just a record holder with more than 100 singles on the Billboard, and 25 Billboard number-one hits, but also a legendary figure who sold 75 Million records online. These numbers aptly hint at McEntire’s net worth. The 68-year-old recently appeared at the Super Bowl 2024 where Travis Kelce, Taylor Swift, Blake Lively, Lana Del Rey and others were shining bright. Let’s take a look at how the Young Sheldon actress grabbed everyone’s attention and also her net worth as of 2024.

What is Reba McEntire’s net worth?

Reba McEntire is one of the richest celebrities in world music, especially in the women’s category. She has been a record producer, songwriter, singer, TV producer, voice actor, musician, and film producer in the Country genre. As per celebrity net worth portals, the American music icon’s net worth is $95 Million in 2024.

How Reba McEntire stole the show at Super Bowl 2024?

The Malibu Country star performed an emotional and heartfelt rendition of the National Anthem just before the event ended. She took to the entire field and engrossed everyone in her melodious voice. The three-time Grammy winner stole everyone’s heart with her soulful voice. Just as the anthem ended, the US Navy Flyover soared over Allegiant Stadium.

Reba’s performance reminded all about how country singer Chris Stapleton won hearts with his rendition of the National Anthem at the 2023 Game before Travis Kelce’s Kansas City Chiefs beat the Philadelphia Eagles. It has been 50 years since Reba enthralled a live audience on stage in such an emotional and powerful performance. Speaking to Apple music, the Voice judge said, “I am honored beyond words to be chosen to get to sing it.”

She also added, “It means that I get to sing a very special song for all Americans, people all around the world who have really worked so hard for our freedom and to give us peace…. It’s not about me. I’m the representation of this song, and I’m just honored to get to sing it.” It indeed was a Historical moment. While we wait for the 68-year-old to come up with more hits and such moving performances, stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.



