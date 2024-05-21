Daniel is having a hard time dealing with Louis and Armand working together during their interview in Dubai.

When Louis and Claudia arrive in Paris, they face new challenges about their identities and morals. The Théâtre des Vampires opens in Paris, creating tension among the vampires and changing the dynamics.

Interview With The Vampire: Season 2 Episode 2 recap

In the latest episode of Interview with the Vampire, titled Do You Know What It Means to Be Loved by Death, journalist Daniel Molloy (Eric Bogosian) feels overwhelmed during his interview with Louis (Jacob Anderson) and Armand (Assad Zaman) in Dubai.

With Armand now actively involved, Daniel struggles to uncover the truth amidst their united front. The interview reveals Louis and Claudia's (Delainey Hayles) time in Paris, showing their struggles and the secrets they uncover.

In Paris, Louis takes up photography, while Claudia pickpockets to support them. They avoid introducing themselves to the local vampire coven, causing tension. Claudia questions Louis about his identity, pushing him to define himself beyond his relationships with her and Lestat (Sam Reid).

After months in Paris, Armand finally approaches Louis, leading to a significant and romantic meeting between them. This relationship hints at future complications.

Claudia and Louis visit the Théâtre des Vampires, which has lost its former glory. The theater's lead actor, Santiago (Ben Daniels), performs a horrifying act, leaving Louis disgusted and Claudia intrigued.

Backstage, Armand introduces Louis and Claudia to the Théâtre, revealing a portrait of Lestat. Louis and Claudia lie about their sire, but Santiago is suspicious. Louis fears the Théâtre will kill them if they discover the truth about Lestat.

In the present, Daniel's interview with Louis and Armand becomes tense. Daniel learns about Louis and Armand's past with Lestat and realizes the complexities of their relationships.

As Daniel pushes for more information, Louis turns the tables, forcing Daniel to confront his past. Daniel starts recalling memories from his first interview with Louis, hinting at a deeper connection with Armand.

The episode ends with a warning from Louis, leaving Daniel to question who is really in control of the interview.

New episodes of Interview with the Vampire Season 2 premiere weekly on Sundays and are available to stream on AMC+.

