Dune 2 Box Office Worldwide: Timothée Chalamet-Zendaya led sci-fi packs huge 180 million dollar first weekend

Dune: Part 2 directed by Denis Villeneuve and starring Timothée Chalamet, Rebecca Ferguson, Zendaya, Austin Bulter and others is a global smash-hit with a remarkable first weekend at the box office.

By Rishil Jogani
Published on Mar 04, 2024  |  02:45 PM IST |  492
Timothee Chalamet, Zendaya
Dune: Part 2 debuted at the box office with a global gross of 180 million dollars in the first weekend (Credit: Warner Bros)
Key Highlight
  • Dune: Part 2 directed by Denis Villeneuve is a global smash-hit with a first weekend of 180m dollars
  • Dune: Part 2 shall cross the global gross of Dune in its second week
  • Dune: Part 2 plays at a theatre near you

Dune: Part 2 directed by Denis Villeneuve and starring Timothée Chalamet, Rebecca Ferguson, Zendaya, Austin Bulter and others had an excellent first weekend at the global box office as it grossed 180 million dollars (Studio estimates are 178 million dollars), with around 83 million dollars coming from North America and around 97 million dollars coming from international markets. The reception for Dune: Part 2 is unanimously positive and this should ensure that the ambitious sci-fi puts up a strong lifetime total, preferably over 800 million dollars.

Dune Part 2 Packs A 180 Million Dollar First Weekend At The Global Box Office

Dune 2 is not just doing well at the box office but is expected to outgross the collections of the first part in the second week. The film is particularly performing strongly in the premium formats and shows until end of March are either fast-filling or sold out in North America. The union of Timothée Chalamet and Warner bros is strengthening with every film. Wonka entered the top 10 grossers of 2023 and now Dune 2 which is already in the top 10 grossers list of 2024, will soon top it until it is surpassed by a couple of biggies this summer.

The Estimated Domestic Debut For Dune: Part Two Is As Under

32.35M | FRI (including 12M dollars from THU/SUN pre-shows)
28.85M | SAT 
21.80M | SUN 

Total = 83 Million Dollars

Estimated International Debut For Dune: Part Two Is As Under

U.K. - 11.8M
France - 9.6M
Germany - 9.1M
S. Korea - 6.9M
Australia - 6.0M
Italy - 3.9M
Mexico - 3.9M
Spain - 3.5M
Poland - 2.7M
Taiwan - 2.6M
Netherlands - 2.5M
Sweden - 2.0M
India - 1.7M
Rest: 35M 
Total = 97 Million Dollars

Watch the Dune: Part 2 Trailer


About Dune: Part 2

Set 10191 years after humanity overthrew and destroyed all human-made intelligent machines, like robots and computers, that is around 20000 years into the future, Paul Atreides (Timothée Chalamet) unites with Chani (Zendaya) and the Fremen while seeking revenge against the conspirators who destroyed his family. Facing a choice between the love of his life and the fate of the universe, he must prevent a terrible future only he can foresee.

Dune: Part 2 In Theatres

Dune 2 now plays at a theatre near you, worldwide. The tickets for the film can be booked from online movie ticketing websites or from the box office.

Latest Articles