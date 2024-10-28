What Role Did David Harris Play In The Warriors? Find Out As Actor Passes Away At 75

Trigger Warning: This article contains mentions of an individual's death.

David Harris who has impressed the moviegoers with his versatile performances ranging in many projects recently left this world. The saddening news of his passing away was first reported by his daughter to The New York Times.

Per reports, the actor passed away on October 25, with his daughter, Davina Harris stating the cause to be cancer. The actor was 75.

Talking about his iconic roles, Harris was seen in many movies, from Dish Dogs to Fatal Beauty, but his most appreciated role was in the 1979 epic entry, The Warriors.

In the aforementioned film, Harris was seen playing the gang member Cochise. The story which is based on Sol Yurick's 1965 novel having the same name, tells the tale of the titular gang, which is falsely accused of murder. The story follows their struggles as they have to fight their way back to Coney Island, dealing with a lot of street gangs hunting them.

The gangs, “The Baseball Furies”, “The Lizzies”, “The Orphans” and “The Rouges,” were some of the best aspects of the movies, with the audience appreciating them for their colorful and inventive culture.

The film eventually became a cult classic, with David Haris being very grateful for playing the character of Cochise.

Talking in an interview back in 2014, Harris had stated, “It feels great to know that you’re a part of some film that’s history.”

Advertisement

He also mentioned that a lot of actors feel blessed to work in a movie that turns out to be “iconic” and something about which “people are going to talk about for the next thousand years.”

The movie even starred Michael Beck, James Remar, Dorsey Wright, as well as David Patrick Kelly.

Born on June 18, 1949, Harris had studied acting at the High School of Performing Arts. The New York-born artist later joined the American Academy of Dramatic Arts.

Throughout his decade-long career in the acting industry, Harris delivered a lot of great performances, with his first major role being nominated for the Emmys. The project was a 1976 TV movie titled Judge Horton and the Scottsboro Boys.

The actor had even excelled while performing alongside Meryl Streep and John Lithgow in the 1977 play Secret Service.

ALSO READ: The Old Man Season 2 Trailer: Dan Chase And Harold Harper Forms Alliance To Protect Emily From Her Father; Watch