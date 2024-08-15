The Old Man Season 2 Trailer: Dan Chase And Harold Harper Forms Alliance To Protect Emily From Her Father; Watch

After a thrilling first season, Jeff Bridges and John Lithgow return for The Old Man Season 2, premiering on September 12. The first season ended with Emily (Alia Shawkat) discovering that Belour Hamzad (Hiam Abbass) is her biological father and being taken by him.

This sets up a tense alliance between Dan Chase (Jeff Bridges) and the FBI’s Harold Harper (John Lithgow) as they team up to find Emily, driven by their shared paternal feelings toward her.

This season raises the stakes as both Chase and Harper claim to be Emily’s father. As they race against time to rescue her, the tension escalates with gunfights, high-speed chases, and intense confrontations.

Emily, meanwhile, appears to be in a dangerous situation, trying to escape from Hamzad. The scenes suggest that this season will have even more action than the first while also exploring the deep emotional connections between the characters.

Season 2 hints at a broader, globe-trotting adventure as Dan and Harold follow Hamzad’s trail. It also introduces new characters, including Jacqueline Antaramian as Khadija, Hamzad’s sister, and Gbenga Akinnagbe as Julian Carson, a special operations contractor. Amy Brenneman returns as Zoe McDonald, Chase’s unlikely ally.

A central theme of The Old Man is the exploration of paternal love and what it means to be a father figure. Dan, Harold, and Hamzad each represent different old men in Emily's life, and the show will likely delve into what it truly means to be a father.

As Dan and Harold put aside their differences to protect Emily, the season may explore how they can both be father figures in their own ways. However, Hamzad’s role remains unclear, suggesting that the story could take unexpected turns.

The critically acclaimed series, based on Thomas Perry’s bestselling novel, is up for two Emmys for its first season. The Old Man is produced by 20th Television and The Littlefield Company, with Jonathan E. Steinberg and Robert Levine serving as creators and executive producers.

The Old Man Season 2 will premiere on September 12, 2024, with new episodes coming every week.

Episode 1: September 12, 2024

Episode 2: September 12, 2024

Episode 3: September 19, 2024

Episode 4: September 26, 2024

Episode 5: October 3, 2024

Episode 6: October 10, 2024

Episode 7: October 17, 2024

Episode 8: October 24, 2024

Stream The Old Man Season 1 and the upcoming Season 2 on FX and Hulu.

