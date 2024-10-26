'It Was Unbelievable': OMITB Creator Weighs In On Meryl Streep And Martin Short's Chemistry Amid Romance Rumors

Meryl Streep and Martin Short’s off-screen bond almost rivals their on-screen chemistry in Only Murders in the Building. The fact that they are friends off-screen has generated just about the same level of interest as their pairing in the show.

There are constant rumors of a romantic attachment between the two veteran actors, yet both have repeatedly denied such claims, although the bond is so real, that the show’s co-creator, John Hoffman, has deemed it unbelievable.

Hoffman, who formed the successful Hulu series alongside Steve Martin, said it is incredibly gratifying to watch Streep and Short develop a strong bond and relationship both on and off camera. He told Decider, "As I got to know Meryl, as I’ve known Marty, and as I watched the two of them work together in season 3, I just — it was unbelievable."

He stated that this adorable friendship added a different aspect to the series, making their scene-stealer creations so much more fun.

The 75-year-old Streep played the role of Loretta Durkin, a Broadway actress who finds a love interest in Short’s Oliver Putnam. Together they create a compelling storyline which the performers themselves negotiated about, after joining the season 3 cast.

Hoffman added, "We were laughing our heads off and they just delighted in each other on screen, off screen in every way."

ALSO READ: Meryl Streep and Martin Short’s Alleged Fling: What to Know as Only Murders in the Building Season 4 Premieres

When Streep completed the ferry scene in Season 3 and approached Hoffman, she expressed her delight in getting to play romantic scenes at the age of 75. She explained, "To play romantic scenes at this age with this band in this way, it’s just the greatest thing ever," as Hoffman remembers.

Advertisement

Despite the dating rumors, Streep and Short have repeatedly maintained that they were just friends. Streep's recent divorce from her husband of six years, Don Gummer only fanned the flames. Short insisted that he is simply a very close friend of Streep and that the fact that she plays the love of his character was entirely coincidental.

He told People, "They already planned that I would have a theatrical experience and there would be a love interest. So that was coincidental, but [Streep] just wanted to be on the show. She didn't know about [the love story]."

Only Murders in the Building Seasons 1–4 starring Martin Short, Steve Martin, Mery Streep, and Selena Gomez can be streamed online on Hulu.

ALSO READ: Paul Rudd Makes Surprise Appearance Again In Only Murders In the Building Season 4