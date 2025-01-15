What to Watch on Amazon Prime: 6 Best Comedy Movies to Catch This Winter Season

As the winter season settles in, it's the perfect time to enjoy some laughter from the comfort of your home. Amazon Prime Video has a wide range of comedy movies to brighten up your evenings. From classic comedies to fresh releases, here are six films that will have you laughing all season long.

1. American Fiction (2023)

This dramedy by first-time director Cord Jefferson has quickly become a standout. The film centers on Monk Ellison, a writer played by Jeffrey Wright, who struggles to gain recognition until he embraces exaggerated stereotypes of Black life.

Jefferson’s sharp storytelling earned him an Oscar for Best Adapted Screenplay, and Wright’s performance earned his first Oscar nomination.

Sterling K. Brown also delivers a strong performance, landing a surprise Oscar nod of his own. American Fiction is an insightful yet entertaining look at pop culture expectations surrounding Black entertainment.

2. The Blues Brothers (1980)

A timeless comedy classic, The Blues Brothers remains a fan favorite. Starring John Belushi and Dan Aykroyd as Jake and Elwood Blues, the film blends musical performances with hilarious antics.

Directed by John Landis, the movie features unforgettable appearances from music legends like James Brown, Aretha Franklin, Ray Charles, and many more. The combination of humor and music makes The Blues Brothers an enduring film that still resonates today.

3. Bridesmaids (2011)

Over a decade after its release, Bridesmaids remains one of the funniest movies around. The film tells the story of Annie (Kristen Wiig), who struggles to be the Maid of Honor for her best friend Lillian (Rose Byrne).

Alongside her fellow bridesmaids, the group embarks on a journey filled with awkward moments, friendship, and unforgettable humor. The movie made a major impact, turning Melissa McCarthy into a household name and earning her an Oscar nomination.

4. The General (1926)

For those in the mood for a classic comedy, The General is a must-watch. Starring and co-directed by Buster Keaton, this silent film is widely regarded as one of the best of its kind.

A blend of action, adventure, and comedy, The General showcases Keaton’s incredible talent and remains a remarkable example of early film artistry. It’s the perfect introduction to the world of silent cinema and offers a lot of laughs even without dialogue.

5. The Holdovers (2023)

Set in the 1970s, The Holdovers tells the story of a group of students and faculty who remain at a boarding school over the winter break. With Paul Giamatti leading the cast, the film is filled with dry humor.

Da’Vine Joy Randolph's performance earned her an Oscar, and the movie’s charm is undeniable. It’s a film that’s sure to become a classic, particularly around the holidays. If you're looking for a comedy with heart, The Holdovers should be on your list.

6. Knives Out (2019)

If you haven't seen Knives Out yet, now is the perfect time. This whodunit comedy-mystery, directed by Rian Johnson, stars Daniel Craig as Detective Benoit Blanc, investigating the mysterious death of an author.

The ensemble cast, including Jamie Lee Curtis, LaKeith Stanfield, and Chris Evans, delivers a mix of humor and intrigue. Knives Out is an engaging film that keeps you guessing while providing plenty of laughs along the way.

