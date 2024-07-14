What Type Of Cancer Did Shannen Doherty Have? Know Her Health Battle As Charmed Actress Dies Aged 53

Actress Shannen Doherty has passed away. The star died at the age of 53 from cancer.

The news of the star’s passing was confirmed by her publicist, Leslie Sloane. The late actress had previously opened up about her battle with cancer. Here’s everything we know about Shannen Doherty’s health battle.

What cancer did Shannen Doherty have?

Actress Shannen Doherty was pronounced deceased on July 13, 2024. The star was best known for playing Jenny Wilder in Little House on the Prairie. Shannen shared the news of her cancer diagnosis with fans first in 2015. The star revealed that she had breast cancer back then.

The disease returned in 2020 and was declared to be stage 4 cancer this time. The type of cancer she had is also known as metastatic breast cancer. The cancer in her body had spread to her brain and bones by the time it was diagnosed. Shannen had to undergo brain surgery post-diagnosis.

Doherty also underwent multiple surgeries that involved implanting ports in her chest. This was done so the actress could receive chemotherapy drugs through the ports.

Shannen Doherty's cancer battle

Shannen was very vocal about her journey and battle with cancer. The star had given fans an update about her health in June on her podcast. She had opened up about the new treatment she was under, calling it “scary.”

“I don’t want to lose my hair. I don’t want to be sick,” she revealed in an episode of Let’s Be Clear. During the April 1 episode of her podcast, the star got vulnerable and spoke about the possibility of her dying. She also revealed how she has started cleaning out her storage units to help her family.

The star’s publicist, Leslie Sloane, confirmed the news of the star’s passing on July 13, 2024. Sloane spoke about how the actress “lost her battle” with cancer after fighting for years. She also shared that the star was surrounded by her loved ones and her dog, Bowie, at the time of her passing. Sloane also conveyed the request of the star’s family for privacy to grieve the loss.

