What Was Director Coralie Fargeat’s Reaction When The Substance Earned Five Golden Globes Nominations? Learn

Coralie Fargeat offered a very peculiar take on body dysmorphia through her latest movie, The Substance. The topic and story were timely, earning great appreciation from critics and audiences alike. With all its achievements, the film has now received nominations for the Golden Globe Awards.

While this is Fargeat’s second film, it provides a unique perspective on the current trends of fashion and beauty standards.

Talking to Deadline, Coralie Fargeat expressed herself after she got to know about the Golden Globe nominations.

“My first reaction was a big scream of joy. For real!” the director stated, as she even recalled the time being in her apartment and screaming so loud that the scream might have even torn through the wall, reaching the ears of her neighbors.

Per Fargeat, the nomination made her very happy and honored. “That was a huge accomplishment for me, and I’m so proud to be there alongside so many other filmmakers I deeply admire,” Coralie Fargeat stated.

In the same interview, Fargeat explained why Demi Moore was the perfect choice for the lead role in her movie. She mentioned that she knew the film would be intense and genre-specific, and she was looking for an actress who would "go 100% into the project."

While both Fargeat and the actress from Indecent Proposal took time to understand each other and the film, they quickly realized it was something that resonated with both of them.

Moreover, it was Moore’s 2019 book, Inside Out, that convinced Fargeat. She knew Moore was a risk-taker and a person of strong will. After their meeting and discussions about the movie, Fargeat recalled telling herself, “Oh, Demi really rocks. She’s rock’n’roll!”

The Substance has been nominated for several prestigious awards, including Best Screenplay—Motion Picture, Best Motion Picture—Musical or Comedy, Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Motion Picture—Musical or Comedy (Demi Moore), Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture (Margaret Qualley), and Best Director—Motion Picture (Fargeat).

