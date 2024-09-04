Demi Moore Talks About What She Went Through While Filming The Substance: 'I Then Lost, Like, 20 Pounds’

It appears that Demi Moore had a tough phase while filming The Substance, as she recently recalled her diagnosis during a recent interaction, which she faced during her break from shooting the film for a week.

Speaking to the LA Times, she stated, “To give you an idea of the intensity, my first week that I actually had off, where it was just Margaret working, I got shingles." Moore added, “And I then lost, like, 20 pounds.”

However, along with Moore, her co-star in the Coralie Fargeat directorial venture also suffered from her own difficulty. Qualley admitted that she faced “crazy acne” for a long amount of time.

Both the actresses were aware that the director of the film would encourage them to new levels with their respective characters in the movie, and they embraced it to the fullest. The Ghost Star shared that one has to “walk away” feeling that they have given everything they had. She added, “It called for it, and it’s what you want to bring to it.”

The film is seemingly a thought-provoking story that centers around a veteran celebrity who tried out a cell-replicating drug that helped her create a younger version of herself. While touching up on the film, the actress states that it is actually what she is doing to herself that is the most “violent” in the film.

She added that the script talked about the violence that is internalized against oneself and that is “externalized” in a way that lets the audience have a little objective perspective and then witness what one is doing through the comparing, harsh and continual criticizing of oneself.

The director of the venture continued that she recently read the tagline of an article that read, “Being a woman is body horror.” She added that the film can be frightening on multiple levels, but “the first is about playing with the violence of what we do to our bodies.”

The movie was screened at this year's Cannes Film Festival, during which Moore received an 11-minute standing ovation for her work on the project. The film is slated to release on September 20, 2024, on Mubi.

