The Substance Director Coralie Fargeat Withdraws From Camerimage Film Festival Following Event Director’s 'Misogynistic' Remarks

Coralie Fargeat, who is the director as well as the writer of the recently released and highly acclaimed film The Substance, has withdrawn from taking part in the Camerimage film festival. The sudden and shocking move comes following the film festival director, Marek Żydowicz's controversial remarks about female cinematographers.

As seen in a social media post issued by the French filmmaker, Fargeat described her shock and dissatisfied emotions while also confirming the film's withdrawal from the above-stated film festival.

Taking to Instagram, Coralie Fargeat wrote, “After discovering the highly misogynistic and offensive words of the director of the Camerimage Film Festival, I have decided to pull The Substance from the festival." She further went on to add that the cinematographer Benjamin Kračun, of her latest entry, has too decided not to be a part of the event.

Per Fargeat, the movie in discussion here happens to be exactly about such impacts noticed in the world. She then continued that no one should tolerate such remarks furthermore.

“We send our support to all involved in the festival and hope this decision will help create a much-needed change," Coralie Fargeat’s further statement read.

The Camerimage film festival director and CEO, Marek Żydowicz, had recently gotten himself surrounded by a lot of controversy through his words from a column published in the November issue of Cinematography World magazine.

The CEO had stated that having more female cinematographers and directors in the stated film festival could result in "mediocre film productions." He even mentioned that this would also have an effect on the work and artists “with outstanding artistic achievements."

In his further words, Żydowicz asked if the festival should “reject what is esteemed and valuable” simply for the necessity of a social change in the society.

Naming other film festivals such as Cannes, Berlin, and Venice, he stated that Camerimage is still committed to “artistic values as the foremost criterion for qualifying and promoting film art."

Looking at these comments, it is not only Coralie Fargeat who had refused to take part in the festival, but Women in Cinematography, the British Society of Cinematographers, the American Society of Cinematographers, and the International Cinematographers Guild too had made remarks over Żydowicz's words.

Żydowicz later opened up, stating to BSC that his words were "misinterpreted," adding that he respects women’s rights while standing with them in all the tough times.

The Substance stars Demi Moore, Margaret Qualley, and Dennis Quaid.

