What Will Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey Be About? Here’s What We Know

Christopher Nolan will return with a cinematic piece. The Oscar-winning director will use the advanced IMax technology to shoot the movie. As for the announcement of the movie, Universal Pictures shared a post on X, which stated that the film will be shot at different locations across the world. The movie will hit the screens in 2026.

Meanwhile, the film will be based on the stories of Greek mythology and will star Tom Holland, Matt Damon, and Anne Hathaway.

As for the announcement post, the production studios stated, "Christopher Nolan’s next film, 'The Odyssey,' is a mythic action epic shot across the world using brand new IMAX film technology."

It further read, "The film brings Homer’s foundational saga to IMAX film screens for the first time and opens in theaters everywhere on July 17, 2026.”

While an adaptation of The Odyssey has been portrayed on the screen multiple times, Nolan’s version of the story will be differently put up with new technologies in play.

As for the plot of the film, the story unfolds in the ancient era, when Odysseus returned home after his battle of the Trojans. Amidst the war between the dynasties, the latter’s wife, Penelope, is approached by multiple suitors with a sense of affection.

Meanwhile, for the cast members, Zendaya joins Holland, Damon, and Hathaway. It is the third time that The Devil Wears Prada actress will collaborate with the director, after Interstellar and The Dark Knight Rises.

As for Holland, the actor revealed that he did not want to give up on the film, especially when Nolan was in the director’s chair. Opening up about the opportunity, the actor shared, “When the opportunity came in, it was the phone call of a lifetime.”

He further added, “It was reminiscent of getting the call about Spider-Man 10 years ago. It’s an amazing thing for me. I’m super proud, and I’m really, really excited.”

Other big names joining the cast included Robert Pattinson and Lupita N'Yongo.

The Odyssey will hit theaters on July 17, 2026.

