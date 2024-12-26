Fans Wish To See Robert Pattinson Play THIS Role In Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey; Deets

While the pages of Christopher Nolan’s next big entry are slowly being turned, fans of Robert Pattinson are now rooting to see him play a very important role in The Odyssey.

Having a grand cast and now with the concept of the film being revealed, a lot can be hoped from the Dark Knight Rises director's next entry. Meanwhile, the already eager social media has come up with guesses as to what role would be played by which actor.

With Matt Damon being hoped to portray Odysseus, the internet is full of speculations that suggest the actor from Mickey 17 should play a villainous role.

As seen on X (formerly Twitter), the die-hards of the Water for Elephants actor are hoping to watch him on the big screen play the character of Antinous. For those who do not know, Antinous is the prime antagonist in Homer's Odyssey.

The character, being a leader of the suitors, embodies arrogance and malice. This might be a great role to have Robert Pattinson in, which might as well give a kick start to his villainous arc.

The character of Antinous also plots a scheme to take Odysseus's kingdom and also win Penelope's hand.

Meanwhile, some are hoping to see Robert Pattinson play the character of Poseidon in The Odyssey.

Talking about the other star cast that has already left many jaws dropped in shock, a few speculations suggest that Tom Holland would play the role of Telemachus. Meanwhile, Anne Hathaway will be seen as Penelope and Zendaya will play Athena.

The speculations floating around the internet also hope to see Charlize Theron and Lupita Nyong'o play the roles of Circe and Calypso, respectively.

The next big banger that Christopher Nolan is coming up with will be out in theaters on July 17, 2026, and promises a "mythic action epic."

Reports even state the project will use a never-used cutting-edge IMAX technology, with filming taking place around the world.

