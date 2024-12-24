Christopher Nolan Set To Adapt Homer’s Epic The Odyssey In Star-Studded Universal Pictures Project ft Zendaya, Anne Hathaway, Robert Pattinson, and More

Christopher Nolan takes on Homer's epic poem The Odyssey for his upcoming project with Universal Pictures. The film will bring Homer's legendary Greek epic to IMAX screens worldwide on July 17, 2026. It reportedly stars Matt Damon, Anne Hathaway, Tom Holland, Zendaya, Robert Pattinson, and more.

Homer's The Odyssey, which is divided into 24 books, is the cornerstone of Western literature. The epic follows the dangerous return journey of Odysseus, King of Ithaca, from the Trojan War. This epic poem develops themes of heroism, loyalty, cleverness, the ideas of nostos (return), wandering, xenia (guest-friendship), and the struggle between human will and divine design. Iconic moments of the story include Odysseus's encounters with the Cyclops, the Sirens, and Circe, the witch-goddess, before he reunites with his long-absent wife, Penelope.

Universal Pictures took to X, formerly Twitter, to announce: " Christopher Nolan ’s next film, The Odyssey, is a mythic action epic shot across the world using brand-new IMAX film technology. The film brings Homer’s foundational saga to IMAX film screens for the first time and opens in theaters everywhere on July 17, 2026."

Nolan's movie will be the latest in a long-running series of The Odyssey adaptations. Other standouts include the 1954 Italian film Ulysses, which starred Kirk Douglas, the 1997 miniseries starring Armand Assante, and the recent The Return, featuring Ralph Fiennes alongside Juliette Binoche. The poem has also long inspired literary classics such as Ulysses by James Joyce and Margaret Atwood's The Penelopiad, among many others.

Christopher Nolan's adaptation will feature an ensemble cast, including Matt Damon, Tom Holland, Anne Hathaway, Zendaya, Robert Pattinson, Lupita Nyong'o, and Charlize Theron. Production is set to begin at the start of next year, marking Nolan's second project with Universal after the highly acclaimed Oppenheimer.

