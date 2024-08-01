When Selena Gomez Joked About Getting Botox With Martin Short; The Singer Shuts Down Cosmetic Rumor

Selena Gomez, who is both a singer and actress with many talents, has always been in the public eye. Fame brings a lot of attention, and occasionally criticism as well. People have frequently commented on her appearance during her career, with some even speculating that she has had cosmetic surgery. She recently addressed these claims with her typical honesty and sense of humor.

Joking about botox with Martin Short

Salena gomez has been in news for her appearance and throwback to when fans and the media were talking about Selena Gomez and her co-star Martin Short's funny on-stage encounter at the 2022 SAG Awards. When Martin Short made a joke about Botox during their award ceremony, Selena Gomez laughed back.

"I'm excited too. Although it's hard for me to express the excitement because the Botox is fresh," Martin joked, prompting Selena to add, "Alright, mine too."

A light joke turned into gossip about Gomez's choices for cosmetic treatments after it was shared like banter between friends and coworkers.

Shutting down Cosmetic surgery rumors

Recently, Selena Gomez used social media to directly talk about ongoing guesses about her looks, especially related to cosmetic surgery. She was prompted to respond by a TikTok video from Marissa Barrionuevo, who often talks about plastic surgery and how celebrities look.

In the video, Barrionuevo stated that Gomez's medical background, particularly her lupus diagnosis, may have had an impact on her appearance, but she declined to comment on particular surgeries. Even with this cautious approach, viewers were still left to form their own conclusions just by comparing Gomez's images.

Gomez explained in her TikTok reaction, saying, "Honestly, I don't like this. I have Botox. That's all. Please respect my privacy." Her direct remark sought to terminate the conjectural conversations and reiterate her right to privacy with relation to decisions about her personal health."

Support and backlash

Marissa Barrionuevo apologized in public on TikTok for causing any pain to the celebrity after Gomez's statement. Considering Gomez's right to privacy, Barrionuevo restated her aim to talk sensitively and respectfully about cosmetic operations.

While many fans and followers supported Gomez's assertion of personal boundaries, the incident also sparked a broader conversation about the treatment of celebrities and the impact of social media on their lives.

