'Leave Me Alone': Selena Gomez Trashes Plastic Surgery Rumors Citing Lupus Flare-Ups And Botox For Changed Appearance Over The Years

Selena Gomez is dispelling rumors of having cosmetic procedures done. The 32-year-old singer, who has persistently denied plastic surgery rumors over the years, on Saturday, July 27, commented on a video shared by content creator Marissa Barrionuevo on TikTok, saying, "Honestly, I hate this. I was on stripes because of a flare-up. I have Botox. That's it. Leave me alone.”

Barrionuevo, a PA in a plastic surgery office, had a series on the aforementioned social media platform where she shared side-by-side photos of celebrities before and after receiving cosmetic treatments until last year. The creator’s video featuring Selena was from 2023, where she compared her before-and-after pictures but declined to claim the Disney Channel star had gone under the knife, citing her struggle with lupus, which can cause major changes in a person’s appearance.

Barrionuevo issued an apology video for Selena Gomez following the star’s notice of her video

“I adore you,” the creator said in her video shared on Saturday, adding, “I really do mean the best, so I apologize if this rubbed you the wrong way in any way whatsoever.” She captioned the video explaining that, although she always tries to lead with grace and mindfulness, she feels sorry if the video upset Selena. Barrionuevo also noted that she stopped making comparison videos last year because of the negative impact they could cause.

Advertisement

Fortunately for the PA, Gomez responded in the comments, assuring her there was no bad blood between them. “I love you. Not about you. I just get sad sometimes,” she wrote.

ALSO READ: Selena Gomez Drops Super Cute Pictures With Boyfriend Benny Blanco And We Can't Help But Fall In Love With Them

Gomez has been open about her struggles with body image issues

Back in 2019, Gomez shared the struggles she faced internally and externally after gaining weight as a side effect of her lupus diagnosis in 2014 and the medications she was prescribed. Lupus, for those who may not know, is an autoimmune disease that causes the immune system to attack the body’s healthy tissues and organs. “I have lupus and deal with kidney issues and high blood pressure, so I deal with a lot of health issues, and for me, that’s when I really started noticing more of the body image stuff,” the Calm Down singer said on an episode of the Giving Back Generation podcast.

Gomez, nonetheless, positively reflected on her body’s evolution earlier this year, sharing bikini pictures of herself from 2013 and 2023. The singer wrote via her Instagram story in January that she is proud to be herself, despite realizing she will never look like her decade-old self again.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Happy Birthday Selena Gomez: Exploring Her 10 Best Songs Of All Time As Singer Turns 32