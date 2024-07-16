When Shannen Doherty Shared Spending Her First 90210 Paycheck For Family; DETAILS Here

Trigger Warning: This article contains mentions of death

Shannen Doherty breathed her last on Sunday, July 14, after battling cancer for almost a decade. In an older interview with the actress, Doherty indulged in a conversation with her 90210 co-star, Ian Ziering, where she recalled spending her first paycheck to clear the bills for her family. The late actress revealed she paid her father’s hospital bills, and the remaining amount was kept as savings for whenever her father would need his treatments.

Speaking about her father, the Heathers actress claimed that he had to be admitted to the hospital quite often after John Thomas Doherty had a heart attack in his 30s.

What had Shannen Doherty said about her first paycheck?

In an interview with a media portal, Doherty shared that for the most part of her life, she had rice and beans. Nothing fancy was affordable for the family. Talking about what she did with her first paycheck, the actress revealed, “I paid off some of my dad’s hospital bills.” Ziering said, “I want to hear what you splurged on.”

Doherty replied, “That was a splurge. We were eating rice and beans for the majority of my life. So when you can actually afford to start paying for something like that so that your dad is not getting phone calls every single day and it’s making him panic, that’s a splurge.”

Adding more to her dad’s life, the podcast host shared that he had 10 strokes and 11 heart attacks and passed away in November 2010 at the age of 66. Doherty, too, battled hard to win against breast cancer, but ultimately, the disease took over her life. The actress passed away at the age of 53.

Shannen Doherty’s battle with cancer

Shannen Doherty was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2015. The actress took to Instagram to share the minor health details and kept her fans in the loop about what was going on with her. Doherty began her chemotherapy sessions in April 2017. In November 2023, the actress shared with People Magazine that cancer had spread to her bones.

Speaking of her cancer journey, the Charmed star revealed, "I think I was always a fighter.” She further added, “I was raised that way to be very strong and that I could do anything that I put my mind to."

Tributes pour in for the Hollywood star.

