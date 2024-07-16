Why Did Shannen Doherty Quit Charmed At The End Of Season 3? Reason Explored Amid Actress’ Death

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of death.

Hollywood has truly lost a gem as the news of veteran actress Shannen Doherty's death on July 13, 2024, has caused an array of sadness in the fraternity. The seasoned actor passed away after battling cancer for the past few years. She was known for several films and TV shows back in the 90s. One of her most popular roles was on Charmed, where she starred as Prue Halliwell until 2001.

The narrative of the series was based on powerful sisters and their impressive magical abilities. Doherty played her character as Prue, the oldest and most powerful Halliwell sister, alongside Alyssa Milano as Phoebe, the youngest Halliwell sister, and Holly Marie Combs as Piper, the middle sister. Doherty left the series after the season three finale for reasons that weren’t wholly clear at the time; several rumors surfaced. Let's explore what happened below.

Why did Shannen Doherty leave the series?

Doherty left the series after the season three finale for reasons which were left unexplored at that time. Ideally, her character should have never been touched as Prue Halliwell was the oldest and most powerful one of all.

Moreover, when the news of Doherty's exit from the series became public, Spelling TV, who produced the show, released a statement saying, “We have had a long and prosperous relationship with Shannen and we didn’t want to hold her back from what she wanted to do'.

Advertisement

However, there was an assumption that she was forced out of a job. Doherty set the narrative straight in a 2001 interview with Entertainment Weekly, during which she said there was too much drama onset and not enough passion. “You know, I’m 30 years old now and I don’t have time for drama in my life anymore,” Doherty said.

While she didn’t reveal names or specify the nature of the drama, some fans assumed that this was an intentional dig at Alyssa Milano whose alleged rude demeanor on-set was witnessed by people.

While, nobody knows what happened on set, interestingly, when Rose McGowan (who replaced Doherty after her departure) accused Milano of having created a toxic work environment.

More details on Shannen Doherty's departure from the show

While the late actress Doherty claimed she was tired of the drama, Milano, meanwhile, gave her side of the story to Entertainment Weekly as well. She hinted that Doherty was the source behind the quarrel.

Advertisement

“I think it’s hard when you put two very different people together. I’m very laid back and passive… she’s very headstrong, she wants to get the job done. I think it’s unfortunate that she left and that she needed to badmouth everyone involved and the audience. She sounds really angry. I just hope I didn’t contribute to that anger,” Milano said.

While there might have been some flames between the two in the past, fortunately, it looks like things have turned around in recent years, with Milano and Doherty both moving past that time.

ALSO READ: 'Never Felt Like I Was Accepted’: Shannen Doherty Opened Up About Her Struggles During Podcast Before Her Death

‘Can’t Give You A List’: Shannen Doherty once Revealed There are Several People She Wouldn’t Want To See On Her Funeral Months Before Death