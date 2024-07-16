'Because of the Divorce She Was...': Why Shannen Doherty's Friend Called Out Actress' Ex Husband? Find Out

Shannen Doherty, who starred in shows like Charmed and Beverly Hills, 90210, battled cancer and endured a tough divorce from her husband, Kurt Iswarienko. After she passed away, her friend Tara Furiani publicly criticized Iswarienko for his behavior during their divorce.

Furiani speaks out on Doherty's divorce and health struggles

On LinkedIn, Tara Furiani from Not the HR Lady expressed deep sadness about Shannen Doherty's death. She said the stress from Doherty's divorce made her battle with stage 4 breast cancer even harder. Furiani mentioned Doherty had accepted she wouldn't recover but struggled more because of the divorce.



“I’m really sad and upset about my friend Shannen’s death... Because of the divorce she was going through at the time." She said.



Furiani accused Iswarienko of being insensitive and uncaring towards Doherty during her last days. She criticized him for supposedly delaying financial decisions in court, suggesting he wanted to avoid settling before Doherty passed away, which would have made the decisions irrelevant.



"Shan lost everything (including her SAG insurance) and her husband was dragging his feet with income discovery in court in an effort to delay a judgement or payment until she died (where it would now be moot)," Furiani wrote.



Doherty and Iswarienko filed for divorce in April 2023 after being married for over ten years. Doherty mentioned Iswarienko's alleged unfaithfulness as one of the reasons for filing. In legal papers, Doherty stated that Iswarienko had expressed a wish for her to die before he had to pay her, while he continued to live his life without taking care of his responsibilities to his sick wife.



In response to Doherty's claims, Iswarienko's lawyer said they were not true and explained that Iswarienko wanted to settle the divorce by September 2023. But Doherty declined this offer because she believed Iswarienko hadn't been open about how much money he made and what creative projects he worked on while they were married.



As Shannen Doherty's health worsened, there were ongoing arguments in court about how much money her ex-husband should give her every month and how much he should pay for her legal bills.

Furiani's call for compassion in the face of personal crises

Furiani's statement highlighted how legal and financial disputes can exacerbate personal and health problems. She urged everyone to be kind and compassionate, especially during difficult times

"Life is so hard… life is extra hard with cancer and without the support you thought you’d have," Furiani concluded. "If you have the opportunity to be a decent person, take it. You have no idea what people are dealing with and going through."



Shannen Doherty died surrounded by family and her dog, Bowie. Many people, including her coworkers and fans, paid tribute to her, recognizing her impact on entertainment and remembering her work.

