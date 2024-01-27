When Will Pharrell Williams biopic 'Piece By Piece' Release? Rapper Teams Up With Lego For New Movie

The Happy singer has never been happier. The childhood dreams of playing with Lego blocks turned into a reality for Pharrell Williams as his story is being made into a feature film. Gone are the days when Lego was just a toy, it is now a statement, a franchise, making its mark in the world of films for children and adults alike. But what convinced Lego Group to take on Pharrell Williams' story? Want to know the exciting inside details? Read on.

When will Piece by Piece be released?

The movie has locked its release date on October 11, 2024. Pharrell Williams took to his Instagram handle earlier on January 26 and wrote, “Who would’ve thought that playing with Legos as a kid would evolve into a movie about my life. It’s proof that anyone else can do it too… #PieceByPiece.”

This movie revolves around the Freedom singer’s illustrious journey using the Lego influence to build and break the narrative. These blocks will narrate his story from a different perspective. The makers want to paint the Hug Me singer as an artist, a fashion influencer and more. It will be produced by Neville and Caitrin Rogers along with others. The film is directed by Morgan Neville known for his Grammy work 20 Feet from Stardom. The Just a Cloud Away singer is also a co-producer of the film. Mimi Valdes, Shani Saxon, Jill Wilfert and Keith Malone are also a part of the production team adding curiosity about what this movie has to offer.

What do the makers have to say about Piece by Piece?

The 13-time Grammy winner and double Oscar nominee’s film will be a world where anything is possible. Williams is excited and eagerly waiting to see how Morgan will use Lego to paint his story. The 50-year-old singer feels his childhood dreams will come true finally. Morgan Neville earlier said in a press release, “Five years ago, Pharrell Williams approached me with the idea of helping him tell his story through Lego animation.” He also added, “It was one of those rare moments where I knew in a second that this was a journey I wanted to go on. I’m grateful to our partners at Focus Features and at the Lego Group for their belief in our crazy mission. We assembled an incredible team of creative collaborators to help make a new type of film. I can’t wait for people to see it.”

It will be interesting to see whether this Lego movie on Pharrell Williams will be able to impress the audience and his fans.

