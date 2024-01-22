TXT, RIIZE, NewJeans' Haerin, TWICE's Jihyo, Jung Hae In, Choi Woo Shik and more attend Paris Fashion Week 2024

TXT, TWICE's Jihyo, NewJeans' Haerin, Jung Hae In, Choi Woo Shik, Yoo Yeon Seok and many more South Korean celebrities attended the Paris Fashion Week Men's Collections Fall/Winter 2024–2025 which took place from January 16-21. The stars showed their sense of style and displayed their fashion at the event. Here is a list of all the South Korean celebrities who were present at the ceremony.

Tomorrow X Together

Tomorrow X Together members Yeonjun, Soobin, Beomgyu, Taehyun, and HueningKai attended the Paris Fashion Week 2024. The Dior ambassadors showed up in a neat look in cool colors like wine, maroon and grey. They paired up their suits with sneakers.

RIIZE

Rookie K-pop boy group RIIZE which includes seven members Shotaro, Eunseok, Sungchan, Wonbin, Seunghan, Sohee, and Anton attended Pharrell Williams' debut Fall-Winter presentation at the event. They are the brand ambassadors of Louis Vuitton. The group made a debut in 2023 and quickly gained a lot of attention for their hit track Get a Guitar.

TWICE's Jihyo

TWICE's Jihyo stunned in a sparkly black dress as she attended the fashion week at Alexandre Mattiussi. The girl group member made her solo debut in August 2023 with the track Killin Me Good. Not only did she cast a spell with her vocals but also with the catchy dance steps.

NewJeans' Haerin

NewJeans' Haerin amazed in her black floor-length tunic dress over a crisp white shirt. Her black bag and heels matched the outfit. The group is known for their nostalgic pop songs which are inspired from the 1990s and 2000s. Their music has a quality that makes their songs trend on the internet.

Jung Hae In

Actor Jung Hae In turned up in all black but with a hint of neon green pop. Over black pants and a t-shirt, he sported a lime green cardigan which had multicoloured sparkles engraved on it. He would be appearing in his first romance comedy Mom's Friend's Son which is expected to release in the latter half of 2024.

Choi Woo Shik

Choi Woo Shik attended Alexandre Mattiussi's event dressed up in a warm pallet of beige. The actor shot to fame with his role in Parasite. He will be appearing in he comedy thriller A Killer PAradox set to premiere on February 9.

Yoo Yeon Seok

Yoo Yeon Seok showed up in a bright red sweater and a pair of loose-fitted blue jeans which complimented the actor. He attended the fashion show hosted by LOEWE which is a leather and craft luxury brand.

Lee Jae Wook

Lee Jae Wook is Prada's global brand ambassador. The actor turned up in a grey suit piece with high-waisted pants and the blazer tucked in like a shirt. The overall fit complimented him well and accentuated his form.

Got7's Jackson and BamBam

Got7 members Jackson Wang and BamBam were a part of Pharrell Williams' debut Fall-Winter presentation for Louis Vuitton. Jackson turned heads in a black monochrome look along with black sunglasses and a burret. BamBam wore a printed top and black pants along with a pearl set and red hair.

ENHYPEN

ENHYPEN attend Prada's event at the Paris Fashion Week 2024. Most of the members were clad in black and white. Some even sported printed shirts. The group consisting of seven members includes Heeseung, Jay, Jake, Sunghoon, Sunoo, Jungwon, and Ni-ki.

aespa's Karina

aespa's Karina is the global brand ambassador for Prada. She was seen wearing a white flowy dress which complimented her looks along with a bright yellow bag. The group made their debut in 2020 with the track Black Mamba.

