Where Is McAllister's House From Home Alone Movie Located? Find Out As Iconic Property Is Up For Sale

Home Alone fans love getting into the holiday spirit in more ways than just watching the classic movie on repeat. Some enthusiasts even make the pilgrimage to visit the iconic house in person. Although they can't go inside, the exterior of the famous movie home has become a popular tourist attraction where visitors can snap photos to their heart's content.

This iconic house is now on the market for the second time since it was featured in the late 1980s movie. The house even had a brief appearance in an episode of Friends! We are as familiar with the house as we are with the storyline of that classic Christmas movie. The 2019 Netflix series, The Movies That Made Us, delves into the making of popular films, including the famous Home Alone mansion.

Where is the Home Alone house located?

The brick suburban home from the 1990 film Home Alone is almost as famous to moviegoers as Macaulay Culkin's cute grin from the well-loved Christmas film. The family-friendly movie, which was directed by Chris Columbus, made a massive 476.7 million USD at the box office. Many families still watch the movie every year over the holidays, going back to the McCallister house, which 8-year-old Kevin vowed to protect from two burglars who were going to rob it. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

Advertisement

The house we see in the exterior shots of that film is located at 671 Lincoln Ave, Winnetka, Illinois. The town is a northern suburb of Chicago, and according to Zillow, the Colonial was built in 1920.

The real Home Alone House is for Sale pic.twitter.com/6uTSoAnfhq — Interesting Things (@interesting_aIl) May 25, 2024

The interior of the house was refurbished, so it no longer resembles the one in the movie. The price of the house is $5.25 million. The famous house is being brought to market for sale by Coldwell Banker Realty's Dawn McKenna Group.

Director Chris Columbus noted that the team had to find an alternative option because the home on Lincoln Avenue was too small to accommodate all of them. The interior scenes were actually shot at New Trier Township High School, which closed in 1981 owing to slipping enrolment, but they still used the home for outdoor shots.

“We couldn't afford to build the exterior of the house on a sound stage, so all of those stunts that happened outside of the house happened at night. We would be shooting from like 5:30 at night to 6 in the morning,” recalled Columbus.

Residents in the Home Alone house— then and now

The Home Alone house after 33 years. pic.twitter.com/5PbGXY4QAk — Historic Vids (@historyinmemes) December 25, 2023

John and Cynthia Abendshien lived in the inviting home at the time of the shooting. Per multiple reports, they had been dwelling in the house for only two years before the movie debuted in 1990.

In May 2011, the Abendshiens put the home up for sale for USD 2.4 million before lowering the price in September to 1.995 million USD. The last time the "McAllister house" was up for sale, back in 2012, it was bought for USD 1.585 million. At present, the people who made the deal are asking for $5.25 million.

A few years ago in 2021, AirBnB opened the mansion doors for a one-night-only stay hosted by none other than Kevin's older brother, Buzz.

Legendary House from ‘Home Alone’ in Illinois is on the market for $5.25M. 💰🏠 pic.twitter.com/3o0cPXWs0C — DramaAlert (@DramaAlert) May 25, 2024

ALSO READ: 'I Dodged The Bullet': Home Alone Star Daniel Stern Reveals How He Almost Lost Marv's Role In Classic Movie